Cramer's Top Picks For Biden's Infrastructure Deal

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday as an infrastructure deal seems to be in sight after an announcement from President Joe Biden. Although concerns about inflation persist, and Thursday’s jobs numbers were lackluster, the overall economic recovery seems to be underway and more investors are looking to capitalize on this. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has not just been a fount of breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he also actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now, “Mad Money,” that many people watch to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter, dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here:

Cramer was quick to note that the infrastructure deal was totally unexpected and was a great boost for construction-oriented stocks such as United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), and Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE: VMC). Of course, Cramer took some time to shout out his favorite FAANG stocks: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Outside of the usual construction picks and perennial tech names, there were a handful of other companies that moved higher with the market. Cramer suggests that the move in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Thursday could signal that growth investing is back. At the same time, the climb of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) demonstrates optimism from the American consumer.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC), Cramer thinks, could be one of the biggest winners after it passes the latest round of government stress tests. One thing he really emphasizes is that any near-term weakness in these aforementioned stocks should be seen as a buying opportunity because the rally has only begun.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA): Cramer thinks investors should lock in their gains on this stock after its recent big surge. On “Mad Money,” Cramer had this to say, “I still think Carbana’s a great long-term story, and I’d never recommend shorting the stock. But if you’ve owned it for this terrific run, maybe … take some off the table as used car sales are showing signs of slowing in price increases.”