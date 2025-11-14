S&P 500
Investing

3 Fintech Stocks That Can Beat The Nasdaq Next Year

Key Points

  • Some fintech stocks have outperformed hot AI stocks and key benchmarks.

  • These three stocks are operating in the right industries and have plenty of catalysts that support long-term growth.

By Marc Guberti
3 Fintech Stocks That Can Beat The Nasdaq Next Year

The financial industry isn’t just made of bank stocks with high yields and limited price fluctuations. It also contains some of the fastest-growing companies on the planet that are capitalizing on new trends and outperforming the Nasdaq Composite in the process. These companies have delivered exceptional gains for their investors this year and look ready to build on their momentum in 2026.

Coinbase (COIN)

Although Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) hasn’t outperformed the Nasdaq Composite this year, its 10% gain over the past year is still impressive. The crypto exchange and brokerage firm has more than 100 million users and typically gains value as Bitcoin goes up. Bitcoin has also surprisingly underperformed the stock market, as it is only up by 6% year-to-date, but its 515% gain over the past five years bodes well for Coinbase’s long-term prospects.

Even with Bitcoin growth lagging the market and Coinbase doing the same, the company posted exceptional financial results in the third quarter. Revenue increased by 59% year-over-year while net income surged by 473% year-over-year. Coinbase wrapped up the quarter with a 24.12% net profit margin and only trades at a 24.5 P/E ratio.

If Coinbase continues to deliver exceptional revenue growth on the heels of Bitcoin, crypto, and stablecoin tailwinds, it should outperform the Nasdaq Composite in 2026.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has finally lived up to lofty expectations and has more than doubled in value year-to-date. The digital bank has excellent margins and is diversifying into multiple segments, which should accelerate revenue growth in the future.

The company’s third quarter results were optimistic for bulls. Revenue increased by 38% year-over-year, with the number of members jumping by 35% year-over-year. SoFi now has more than 12.6 million members. Net income also more than doubled year-over-year.

SoFi has six revenue segments, and they all achieve high double-digit year-over-year growth rates. The fintech company used to rely heavily on loans to fuel further upside, but its Money and Invest segments now make up more than half of its total revenue. 

Robinhood (HOOD)

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has more than tripled this year, making it the top-performer on this list, and its strong financial performance backs the recent gains. Robinhood posted 100% revenue growth in the third quarter as Robinhood Gold subscribers reached a record 3.9 million. The company also has 11 business segments that generate $100 million or more in annualized revenue.

Most of Robinhood’s revenue comes from transactions, and that segment surged by 127% year-over-year. It makes up almost 60% of Robinhood’s total revenue, and continued growth from that segment should push Robinhood’s overall revenue growth higher. The high revenue growth also came with soaring profit margins, as Robinhood posted 271% year-over-year net income growth.

Robinhood is attracting more users and offering more products, and that mix has made each new user more valuable. The fintech company told investors that the average revenue per user jumped by 82%, reaching $191 in the process.  

