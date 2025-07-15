Citigroup Earnings Live: Stock Surging After Earnings Beat on EPS and Revenue ymgerman / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Points Citigroup’s Q2 2025 adjusted EPS reached $1.96, surpassing expectations with a 29% YoY rise, alongside revenue of $21.7B up 8% YoY.

Strong segment growth in Markets (16% YoY) and Wealth (20% YoY); returned $3B in capital including $2B repurchases, emphasizing AI-driven transformation for sustainable returns.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

CitiGroup (NYSE: C) share are up 2.10% pre-market after earnings beat expectations, with adjusted EPS up 29% year over year increase and 8% jump in revenue. Analysts expected adj. EPS of $1.63 on $20.83 billion in revenue.

Citigroup Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:

• Adj. EPS: $1.96 ✅; UP +29% YoY

• Revenue: $21.7B; UP +8% YoY

• Net Income: $4.0B; UP +25% YoY

Q2’25 Outlook:

– Citigroup continues to focus on improving performance across its interconnected businesses, aiming for sustainable growth despite macroeconomic challenges. The company is committed to driving higher returns and taking market share.

Q2 Segment Performance:

• Services Revenue: $5.1B; UP +8% YoY

• Markets Revenue: $5.9B; UP +16% YoY

• Banking Revenue: $1.9B; UP +18% YoY

• Wealth Revenue: $2.2B; UP +20% YoY

• U.S. Personal Banking Revenue: $5.1B; UP +6% YoY

• All Other Revenue: $1.7B; DOWN -14% YoY

Other Key Q2 Metrics:

• Adj. Operating Expenses: $13.6B; UP +2% YoY

• Effective Tax Rate: 23% (vs. 24% YoY)

• Book Value per Share: $106.94; UP +7% YoY

• Tangible Book Value per Share: $94.16; UP +8% YoY

• CET1 Capital Ratio: 13.5%

• Supplementary Leverage Ratio: 5.5%

• Total Allowance for Credit Losses: $23.7B

CEO Commentary:

– Jane Fraser: “We reported another very good quarter and continue to demonstrate that our strong results are sustainable through different environments. We’re improving the performance of each of our businesses to take share and drive higher returns. With revenue up 8%, Services continues to show why this high-return business is our crown jewel. Markets had its best second quarter performance since 2020 with a record second quarter for Equities. Banking revenues were up 18% and we continue to be at the center of some of the most significant transactions. Wealth revenues were up 20% with solid growth across all three lines of business. In U.S. Personal Banking, we saw good growth in Branded Cards while Retail Banking benefited from higher deposit spreads. We returned $3 billion in capital during the quarter, including $2 billion in share repurchases as part of our $20 billion repurchase plan. I’m particularly pleased that the momentum across our franchise includes the Transformation, as we streamline processes, drive automation and deploy AI. As I’ve said, next year’s 10-11% ROTCE target is a waypoint, not a destination. The actions we’ve taken have set up Citi to succeed long term, drive returns above that level and continue to create value for shareholders.”

Strategic Updates:

– Citigroup is focusing on its transformation initiatives, including streamlining processes and deploying AI to enhance operational efficiency and drive growth across its business segments. The company is also committed to returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)