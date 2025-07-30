Live Analysis: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) Up 4% After Strong Earnings Canva

Key Points Vertiv reports this morning. The stock has been on a furious rally and expectations are high with AI spending projections continuing to rise.

Here are the numbers to watch for: Q2 Wall Street Consensus Revenue: $2.356 billion Cash from Operations: $220.3 million Adjusted EPS: $.83 2025 Wall Street Consensus Revenue: $9.453 billion

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) reports earnings this morning. Will its furious rally continue? We’ll be updating this live blog with updates. So simply leave this page open and news and analysis will appear throughout the morning.

I’ve long been a fan of Vertiv. In January, I named it one of the top picks that could surge from the creation of massive data center projects like Stargate. Also, I bought the stock and added it to the $500,000 Portfolio I manage for 24/7 Wall St.’s $500,000 AI Portfolio.

The stock crashed in the first quarter of the year as worries about DeepSeek limiting AI infrastructure spend dominated. In early April shares hit a low of $53 per share.

Yet, with every hyperscaler affirming (and raising) capital expenditure plans headed into 2026, Vertiv shares have rallied hard off the bottom. Headed into earnings, the company is up 140% from its April 4th close.

Let’s look at what the company reported in Q1 and Wall Street’s expectations for Q2 earnings today.

A Look Back at Vertiv’s Q1 Earnings

Here’s a look back at what Vertiv reported in the first quarter of the year:

VRT | Vertiv Holdings Co Q1’25 Earnings Highlights

Adj. EPS: $0.64 ✅; UP +49% YoY

$0.64 ✅; UP +49% YoY Revenue: $2.036B [✅]; UP +24% YoY

$2.036B [✅]; UP +24% YoY Adj. Operating Profit: $336.7M [✅]; UP +35% YoY

$336.7M [✅]; UP +35% YoY Operating Profit: $290.7M [✅]; UP +43% YoY

$290.7M [✅]; UP +43% YoY Net Income: $164.5M [✅

$164.5M [✅ Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $265M; UP +162% YoY

$265M; UP +162% YoY Liquidity: $2.3B

$2.3B Net Leverage: 0.8x

2025 Outlook:

Revenue: $9.325B – $9.575B [✅] Guidance reflects robust demand in the data center market, particularly driven by AI infrastructure deployments. Assumes current tariff rates remain constant throughout 2025, with proactive measures to mitigate impacts.

$9.325B – $9.575B [✅]

Q1 Segment Performance:

AMER Revenue: $1.185B [✅]; UP +28.1% YoY

$1.185B [✅]; UP +28.1% YoY APAC Revenue: $447.2M [✅]; UP +34.6% YoY

$447.2M [✅]; UP +34.6% YoY EMEA Revenue: $403.5M [✅]; UP +5.7% YoY

Other Key Q1 Metrics:

Adj. Operating Margin: 16.5% [✅]; UP +130 bps YoY

16.5% [✅]; UP +130 bps YoY Effective Tax Rate: 38.0% (vs. -54.6% YoY)

38.0% (vs. -54.6% YoY) Capital Expenditures: $36.5M; UP +2% YoY

$36.5M; UP +2% YoY Cash and Cash Equivalents: $1.467B

$1.467B Accounts Receivable: $2.311B

$2.311B Inventories: $1.384B

CEO Commentary:

Giordano Albertazzi: “Vertiv’s strong first quarter results demonstrate our continued momentum and reinforce our position for long-term sustainable growth. We continue to see accelerated scaling of AI deployments across the data center market, with strong demand signals reinforcing both our near- and long-term growth outlook. The iGenius project, which involves delivering a complete AI infrastructure solution for one of Italy’s leading AI technology companies, demonstrates our ability to rapidly deploy prefabricated AI solutions at scale. This project includes advanced cooling systems and power infrastructure specifically designed for high-density AI computing environments. Our partnership with NVIDIA and our reference designs for their GB200 and GB300 NVL72 platforms position Vertiv at the forefront of AI factory deployment at industrial scale. Assuming tariff rates on April 22, 2025 remain constant through year-end, we believe that our diverse manufacturing footprint, operational flexibility, and commercial strategies will progressively lessen the tariff impact as the year progresses. Although the tariff environment remains fluid, our goal is to significantly mitigate the effect of tariffs as we enter 2026.”

CFO Commentary:

Dave Cote: “Vertiv’s first quarter results demonstrate how well the team is executing in an increasingly complex environment. The focus on operational excellence and high-performance culture is delivering strong results. Our operational and commercial improvements over the past three years have positioned us well to effectively manage through the tariff environment and navigate these challenges. While we’re seeing heightened demand in the market, particularly in AI infrastructure, what is most exciting is that we are still in the early stages of unlocking Vertiv’s full potential. The team’s relentless focus on execution, and ability to keep customers future-ready through this rapid market evolution, positions us well to create substantial long-term value for our shareholders as this market continues to expand and transform.”

Strategic Updates:

Vertiv is investing in engineering research and development (ER&D) and capacity expansion to support the growing needs of the industry, particularly in AI infrastructure deployments.

