J.B. Hunt Earnings Live Coverage 247 Wall Street

Key Points EPS expected flat at $1.32; revenue decline of -0.11% YoY

Intermodal margins remain under pressure amid competitive rate dynamics

No volume rebound forecasted; focus shifts to cost control and contract resets

Are you ahead or behind on retirement? Are you intimidated by your lack of investment knowledge when it comes to your portfolio? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute – get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) is set to report Q2 2025 results with investors watching for signs of stabilization across freight demand, contract pricing, and intermodal profitability. Consensus calls for flat EPS of $1.32 on $2.93B in revenue, implying a -0.11% sales decline from a year ago. While management has downplayed the likelihood of a near-term volume rebound, execution around yield discipline, cost leverage in Dedicated, and brokerage automation remain central to the setup.

We’ll be updating this live blog the moment earnings are released, so stay on this page for updates and analysis after J.B. Hunt reports!

How Did J.B. Hunt Perform Last Quarter?

Let’s take a look at J.B. Hunt’s first quarter results, which were reported on April 15th:

• Adj. EPS: $1.17 ❌; DOWN -4% YoY

• Revenue: $2.92B ❌; DOWN -1% YoY

• Adj. Gross Margin: 6.1% ❌; DOWN -50 bps YoY

• Net Income: $117.7M ❌; DOWN -8% YoY

Q1’25 Outlook:

• Revenue: $3.00B ±5% (Est. $3.00B) ➖

– The outlook reflects ongoing challenges in the market, including fluctuations in demand across various segments and the impact of rising operational costs.

– The company anticipates continued pressure on margins due to increased insurance and maintenance expenses, but expects to leverage operational efficiencies to stabilize revenue.

Q1 Segment Performance:

• Intermodal (JBI) Revenue: $1.47B ✅; UP +5% YoY

• Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) Revenue: $822M ❌; DOWN -4% YoY

• Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) Revenue: $268M ❌; DOWN -6% YoY

• Final Mile Services (FMS) Revenue: $201M ❌; DOWN -12% YoY

• Truckload (JBT) Revenue: $167M ❌; DOWN -7% YoY

Other Key Q1 Metrics:

• Adj. Operating Income: $178.7M ❌; DOWN -8% YoY

• Adj. Operating Expenses: $2.74B ❌; UP +1% YoY

• Free Cash Flow: $404.2M; DOWN -13% YoY

• Effective Tax Rate: 26.5% (vs. 28.7% YoY)

• Net Interest Expense: $18.6M; UP +19% YoY

• Cash and Cash Equivalents: $43M

• Total Debt: $1.58B; UP from $1.48B at December 31, 2024

• Share Repurchases: Approximately 1.4M shares for $234M; $650M remaining under authorization

CEO Commentary:

– John Roberts: “Despite the challenges we faced in the first quarter, we are committed to enhancing our operational efficiencies and maintaining our focus on customer service. Our intermodal segment continues to show resilience, and we are optimistic about our strategic initiatives moving forward.”

CFO Commentary:

– David Mee: “The increase in our net interest expense reflects our higher debt levels, but we are managing our costs effectively. We remain focused on improving our margins and driving profitability across all segments.”

Strategic Updates:

– The company is investing in technology and infrastructure to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency, particularly in the intermodal and dedicated contract services segments.

What Could Move the Stock

The following matrix outlines the key variables likely to drive JBHT’s stock reaction post-earnings — mapping where investor expectations currently stand, how likely each catalyst is to surprise, and the potential impact on shares if it does.

Catalyst Market View Surprise Potential Stock Impact Intermodal margin rebound Not expected Moderate 🔼 High Dedicated margin expansion Somewhat expected Low 🔼 Medium Volume reacceleration guide Not expected High 🔼 High Weak outlook on pricing Feared Low 🔽 High

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? (Sponsor) For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)