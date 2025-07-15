J.B. Hunt Earnings Live Coverage

Key Points
EPS expected flat at $1.32; revenue decline of -0.11% YoY
Intermodal margins remain under pressure amid competitive rate dynamics
No volume rebound forecasted; focus shifts to cost control and contract resets
Live Updates
More Sell Orders Coming In
Around 4:14 PM in after-hours, JBHT slid about 1.2% in a single minute on a more than 1,300% surge in volume.
The stock is now down 3.77% after-hours, compounding the 2.19% drop during normal trading today.
Around 4:07 PM in after-hours, JBHT suddenly tumbled roughly 3% in one minute.
Tune into the quarterly earnings call at 5 PM EDT. Webcast link here.
Stock Trading Slightly Lower After Earnings
J.B. Hunt is down close to 1% after missing on EPS by a $0.01 as outlook remains cautious, citing ongoing cost pressures in labor and insurance alongside mixed demand trends. While intermodal and truckload volumes are expected to remain stable, final mile challenges persist.
Earnings Are In- Missed on EPS and Flat on Revenue
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
• Adj. EPS: $1.31 ➖; DOWN -1% YoY
• Revenue: $2.93B; ➖; FLAT YoY
• Adj. Gross Margin: 6.7% ➖; DOWN -30 bps YoY
• Net Income: $128.6M; DOWN -5% YoY
**Q2’25 Outlook:**
• Revenue: $5.85B ±2%
– The outlook reflects ongoing market volatility and cost pressures, particularly in labor and insurance. The company anticipates stable demand in its intermodal and truckload segments, while challenges in the final mile services may persist.
– Continued focus on operational efficiency and cost management initiatives is expected to support margins.
**Q2 Segment Performance:**
• Intermodal (JBI) Revenue: $1.44B; UP +2% YoY
• Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) Revenue: $847M; FLAT YoY
• Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) Revenue: $260M; DOWN -4% YoY
• Final Mile Services (FMS) Revenue: $211M; DOWN -10% YoY
• Truckload (JBT) Revenue: $177M; UP +5% YoY
**Other Key Q2 Metrics:**
• Adj. Operating Income: $197.3M; DOWN -4% YoY
• Adj. Operating Expenses: $2.73B; UP +0.3% YoY
• Effective Tax Rate: 26.9% (vs. 26.8% YoY)
• Cash and Cash Equivalents: $51M
• Total Debt: $1.72B (vs. $1.48B YoY)
• Shares Repurchased: 2.4M shares for $319M
**CEO Commentary:**
– John Roberts: “Despite facing inflationary pressures and a challenging market environment, we are pleased with our operational performance in the intermodal and truckload segments. Our focus on cost management and service execution continues to drive value for our customers.”
**CFO Commentary:**
– David Mee: “While our revenue remained flat year-over-year, we are committed to improving our margins through strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies. The increase in operating expenses reflects ongoing challenges, but we are optimistic about our ability to navigate these headwinds.”
Strategic Updates:
– Continued investment in technology and fleet optimization to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency. The company is also focusing on improving revenue quality in its final mile services segment to counteract demand softness.
Earnings Due Soon
The market has closed for the day, which means J.B. Hunt earnings are due any minute. We’ll be updating this live blog the moment they’re released.
Recent Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
|
Date
|
Firm
|
Action
|
Rating (Unchanged)
|
Previous Price Target
|
New Price Target
|
Notes
|
July 15, 2025
|
Raymond James
|
Maintains
|
Outperform
|
$155
|
$165
|
Upward adjustment ahead of Q2 earnings.
|
July 10, 2025
|
Barclays
|
Maintains
|
Equal-Weight
|
$135
|
$145
|
Upward adjustment.
|
July 10, 2025
|
BofA Securities
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
$166
|
$171
|
Upward adjustment.
|
July 9, 2025
|
Citigroup
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
$156
|
$175
|
Significant upward adjustment.
|
July 8, 2025
|
JP Morgan
|
Maintains
|
Overweight
|
$150
|
$159
|
Upward adjustment.
|
July 7, 2025
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Maintains
|
Equal-Weight
|
$160
|
$155
|
Downward adjustment.
|
July 1, 2025
|
Baird
|
Reinstates
|
Outperformer
|
N/A
|
$169
|
Positive reinstatement of coverage.
|
June 30, 2025
|
Truist Securities
|
Maintains
|
Hold
|
$130
|
$140
|
Upward adjustment.
|
June 24, 2025
|
Susquehanna
|
Maintains
|
Neutral
|
$140
|
$155
|
Upward adjustment.
EPS Surprise And Stock Reaction
This chart tracks how JBHT stock has historically responded to quarterly earnings surprises — pairing consensus EPS estimates with actual results and the corresponding two-day share price reaction. For investors, it offers a lens into how sensitive the stock is to earnings outcomes and whether management’s results tend to reset expectations or reinforce the existing trend.
|Quarter
|EPS Estimate
|EPS Actual
|Surprise
|Surprise %
|Stock Reaction
|Q1 2025
|1.14
|1.17
|+0.03
|+2.19%
|–5.35% (2 days)
|Q4 2024
|1.62
|1.53
|–0.09
|–5.83%
|–3.69% (2 days)
|Q3 2024
|1.39
|1.49
|+0.10
|+7.21%
|+3.98% (2 days)
|Q2 2024
|1.48
|1.32
|–0.16
|–10.78%
|–6.70% (2 days)
J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) is set to report Q2 2025 results with investors watching for signs of stabilization across freight demand, contract pricing, and intermodal profitability. Consensus calls for flat EPS of $1.32 on $2.93B in revenue, implying a -0.11% sales decline from a year ago. While management has downplayed the likelihood of a near-term volume rebound, execution around yield discipline, cost leverage in Dedicated, and brokerage automation remain central to the setup.
We’ll be updating this live blog the moment earnings are released, so stay on this page for updates and analysis after J.B. Hunt reports!
How Did J.B. Hunt Perform Last Quarter?
Let’s take a look at J.B. Hunt’s first quarter results, which were reported on April 15th:
• Adj. EPS: $1.17 ❌; DOWN -4% YoY
• Revenue: $2.92B ❌; DOWN -1% YoY
• Adj. Gross Margin: 6.1% ❌; DOWN -50 bps YoY
• Net Income: $117.7M ❌; DOWN -8% YoY
Q1’25 Outlook:
• Revenue: $3.00B ±5% (Est. $3.00B) ➖
– The outlook reflects ongoing challenges in the market, including fluctuations in demand across various segments and the impact of rising operational costs.
– The company anticipates continued pressure on margins due to increased insurance and maintenance expenses, but expects to leverage operational efficiencies to stabilize revenue.
Q1 Segment Performance:
• Intermodal (JBI) Revenue: $1.47B ✅; UP +5% YoY
• Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) Revenue: $822M ❌; DOWN -4% YoY
• Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) Revenue: $268M ❌; DOWN -6% YoY
• Final Mile Services (FMS) Revenue: $201M ❌; DOWN -12% YoY
• Truckload (JBT) Revenue: $167M ❌; DOWN -7% YoY
Other Key Q1 Metrics:
• Adj. Operating Income: $178.7M ❌; DOWN -8% YoY
• Adj. Operating Expenses: $2.74B ❌; UP +1% YoY
• Free Cash Flow: $404.2M; DOWN -13% YoY
• Effective Tax Rate: 26.5% (vs. 28.7% YoY)
• Net Interest Expense: $18.6M; UP +19% YoY
• Cash and Cash Equivalents: $43M
• Total Debt: $1.58B; UP from $1.48B at December 31, 2024
• Share Repurchases: Approximately 1.4M shares for $234M; $650M remaining under authorization
CEO Commentary:
– John Roberts: “Despite the challenges we faced in the first quarter, we are committed to enhancing our operational efficiencies and maintaining our focus on customer service. Our intermodal segment continues to show resilience, and we are optimistic about our strategic initiatives moving forward.”
CFO Commentary:
– David Mee: “The increase in our net interest expense reflects our higher debt levels, but we are managing our costs effectively. We remain focused on improving our margins and driving profitability across all segments.”
Strategic Updates:
– The company is investing in technology and infrastructure to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency, particularly in the intermodal and dedicated contract services segments.
What Could Move the Stock
The following matrix outlines the key variables likely to drive JBHT’s stock reaction post-earnings — mapping where investor expectations currently stand, how likely each catalyst is to surprise, and the potential impact on shares if it does.
|Catalyst
|Market View
|Surprise Potential
|Stock Impact
|Intermodal margin rebound
|Not expected
|Moderate
|🔼 High
|Dedicated margin expansion
|Somewhat expected
|Low
|🔼 Medium
|Volume reacceleration guide
|Not expected
|High
|🔼 High
|Weak outlook on pricing
|Feared
|Low
|🔽 High
