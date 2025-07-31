Live: Rocket Companies Earnings Coverage Canva: golubovy from Getty Images and Bigc Studio

Key Points Purchase origination recovery remains central as Rocket aims to stabilize revenue in flat-rate conditions.

Margin leverage, not volume, will likely determine investor reaction amid muted industry backdrop.

Rocket Companies (Nasdaq: RKT) reports Q2 earnings after the close with a call scheduled for 4:30 PM ET. Analysts expect revenue of $1.28 billion and normalized EPS of $0.03 — down 50% YoY despite a slight 4% increase in sales. With mortgage rates largely rangebound through Q2, the market will look for signs that purchase activity and platform efficiencies are driving bottom-line leverage.

During the Q1 call, leadership stressed Rocket’s AI-forward operating model and disciplined cost structure. Still, EPS revisions have moved lower in recent months, underscoring ongoing challenges in scaling profitability in a low-refi market.

What to Expect

– Revenue: $1.28 billion

– EPS (Normalized): $0.03

Full-Year 2025 Estimates:

– Revenue: $5.38 billion

– EPS: $0.27

That implies ~9.7% YoY revenue growth and ~17.4% EPS growth versus FY2024, though both have been revised downward in recent months.

Key Areas to Watch

1. Purchase Origination Trends

Q1 commentary suggested continued strength in purchase demand, with seasonal volume expected to improve further in Q2. However, CEO Varun Krishna warned that overall mortgage demand remains “range-bound” and “rate-sensitive,” cautioning against overly bullish assumptions .

2. Profitability and Cost Efficiency

Rocket eked out a small adjusted EBITDA gain in Q1. CFO Brian Brown emphasized “variable cost alignment” and headcount discipline as necessary for stability. Analysts will look for improvement in EBITDA margin as a key gauge of execution .

3. Servicing and MSR Income

Management reiterated the strategic importance of the servicing business as a stabilizer, with fair value of MSRs benefiting from rate levels. Any Q2 volatility in MSR mark-to-market could materially impact earnings.

4. AI-Driven Productivity

Rocket’s Pathfinder AI tool and Rocket Logic workflow engine were highlighted again in Q1 as foundational to future margin improvement. Krishna noted over 1 million interactions with Pathfinder in Q1 and cited increased automation across loan officer and processor tasks .

5. Market Commentary and Outlook

The Q1 call struck a more reserved tone on industry conditions, calling out limited rate relief and muted demand recovery. Investors will want updates on Q3 funnel trends and any signs of acceleration into year-end.

