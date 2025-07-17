Stock Market Live July 17: S&P 500 (VOO) Floats Higher on Positive Earnings Reports, No Tariffs News Darren415 / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points The stock market begins mildly on Thursday with no bad economic news, and plenty of positive earnings reports.

Industrials giant GE Aerospace just reported a substantial earnings beat, and insurer Travelers’ profits were nearly twice what Wall Street forecast.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

You’re not going to believe this, but as Thursday dawns, we have… no news of new tariffs roiling the stock market. (But stay tuned. The day is young). For the past 24 hours, President Trump hasn’t tweeted out any new countries getting hit with tariffs, or even threats of same.

Nor is there any inflation news today (after two straight days of encouraging BLS reports).

Could it be we’re in for a quiet day on the stock market? It might seem so, with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) trading up a tranquil 0.2% premarket. Except for one thing…

Earnings

Earnings season is in full swing today, and multiple S&P 500 component companies are reporting Q2 financial results:

Janitorial supply company Cintas (Nasdaq: CTAS) reported $1.09 per share in earnings this morning, beating the analyst forecast by $0.02, and beating on revenues as well.

Insurance company Travelers (NYSE: TRV) reported $6.51 per share in Q2 profit, nearly twice the $3.60 analysts had forecast.

Airplane engine-maker GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) said it earned $1.66 in the second quarter, well ahead of the $1.40 expected.

Soda and snacks giant PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) reported a $2.12 per share profit, $0.09 better than expected.

Among non-S&P 500 companies (because it’s not a US company), semiconductors giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) earned $2.47 per share in the quarter, beating analyst forecasts for $2.36. Sales of $30.1 billion edged out expectations for $29.9 billion.

Analyst Calls

Finally, let’s end (for now — updates will follow) with some good news for the transportation sector. S&P 500 component company CSX (NYSE: CSX) won an upgrade to buy from Bank of America Securities today. Analyst Ken Hoexter cites “increased potential for M&A discussions to drive valuation interest in US railroads higher,” and hangs a $42 price target on CSX.

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor) If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Many people have worked their whole lives preparing to retire without ever knowing the answer to the most important question: am I ahead, or behind on my goals? Don’t make the same mistake. It’s an easy question to answer. A quick conversation with a financial advisor can help you unpack your savings, spending, and goals for your money. With Zoe Financial’s free matching tool, you can connect with trusted financial advisors in minutes. Why wait? Click here to get started today!