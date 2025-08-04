Stock Market Live August 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Boomerangs After Friday's Sharp Sell-off New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Stock markets sold off on a raft of bad economic news last week, but are climbing again Monday.

S&P 500 component companies are reporting mostly positive earnings today.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Last week ended on a down note — and a 2.4% weekly loss for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) — as a weak July jobs report, plus downward adjustments to the May and June reports, combined with yet another round of tariffs from President Trump to slow the economy, and discourage investors. This week, however, investors may start looking for a silver lining.

The Voo ETF is up 0.6% premarket as stock market investors digest last week’s news and wonder if it’s as bad as it looked.

Might a slowing economy, for example, give the Federal Reserve more room to lower interest rates, and might that not actually be good for the stock market? And if the Federal Reserve lowers rates, might this in turn lower the temperature on arguments between the President and the Fed Chairman, bringing more political stability to Washington, D.C.?

Investors can hope. In the meantime, we have a few more earnings news to report.

Earnings

S&P 500 component company onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), the artist formerly known as “ON Semiconductor,” reported the tiniest of earnings “beats” this morning. Profits per share were $0.53, as analysts had forecast, but revenue edged out forecasts at $1.5 billion.

Guidance for Q3 was also slightly better than expected, with earnings now predicted to range from $0.54 to $0.64 for the quarter.

Fellow S&P 500 component Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) beat earnings by a dime, reporting $0.91 per share in profit. Sales were $13.9 billion, also ahead of expectations.

Medical equipment maker and (you guessed it) S&P 500 component company Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) beat by a penny, reporting a $2.95 per share profit. Revenue was $771 million, also ahead of estimates. And Waters guided investors to expect earnings between $12.95 and $13.05 per share through the end of this year, also ahead of analyst forecasts.

The stock is down 0.1% in premarket trading, however.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)