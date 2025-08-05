Stock Market Live August 5: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Even As More Tariffs Trouble Looms

Key Points
-
President Trump is threatening up to 250% tariffs on pharmaceutical imports to the United States.
-
New tariffs on semiconductor imports could be announced next week.
-
Live Updates
Getting the DUKs in a Row
S&P component company Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) beat its earnings target by four cents, reporting Q2 profit of $1.25 per share. Revenue edged past estimates as well: $7.5 billion for the quarter.
Duke stock is up 1.1% on the news. The Voo is now down 0.4%.
Hims & Hers Health Dies, Then Gets Better
Shares of imitation Ozempic provider Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) tumbled more than 13% in early trading this morning after reporting misses on both top and bottom lines last night. The company’s $0.17 per share profit missed analyst forecasts by 26%, and revenues likewise came up short.
Still, Hims & Hers did grow revenue more than 70%, and nearly tripled its per share earnings, so it wasn’t all bad. Cluing into this fact, investors have erased the stock’s losses already, and Hims & Hers stock is now back in the green, up 0.2%.
The Voo, on the other hand, is now down 0.2%.
Investors Don't Like the Taste of Yum!
In further earnings news, pizza-maker and S&P 500 component company Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) missed earnings this morning. Q2 profits of $1.44 were two cents worse than expected. Revenue of $1.9 billion likewise fell just short of expectations.
Yum! Brands stock is down 1% in the market’s opening minutes. The Voo is still up 0.1%.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
Tariffs are in the news again this morning, although for the time being, investors seem to be taking this in stride. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is trading up 0.2% premarket, despite reports that President Trump plans to announce a “small tariff” on pharmaceutical imports to the United States initially — but rising rapidly to 150% and then 250% within a “maximum” of 18 months.
Speaking to CNBC, the President further hinted that new tariffs on “semiconductors and chips” might be announced next week. As with many of the President’s tariff proposals, the goal appears less to raise money, and more to ensure that these high technology products are “made in the United States” (both by U.S. companies, and by foreign manufacturers who want to avoid having to pay a tariff to sell the chips into the U.S.)
While we await further details on both sets of new tariffs, let’s dive now into…
Earnings
Multiple S&P 500 component companies are reporting Q2 earnings today. Among them:
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) earned $0.78 per share in the quarter, 37% better than expected, and its $14.7 billion in Q2 revenue beat expectations by $1.2 billion. Pfizer guided investors to between $2.90 and $3.10 per share in full-year earnings, which at the midpoint is close to analysts’ forecast $3.01.
Engine-maker Cummins (NYSE: CMI) reported a $6.43 profit in Q2, about 22% better than expected. Revenue for the quarter was $8.6 billion, more than $100 million ahead of the $8.5 billion forecast.
Fellow industrialist Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) wasn’t so lucky. Its $4.72 per share in Q2 earnings missed the Wall Street forecast for $4.90, despite revenue being $400 million ahead of expectations at $16.6 billion. Caterpillar blamed the rising cost of tariffs for its miss.
And airplane parts-maker TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) earned only $9.60 in the quarter, short of the Street’s forecast $9.86. Revenue also came up about $50 million short at $2.2 billion. Rounding out the bad news, TransDigm warned that it will miss analyst projections for both sales and earnings in fiscal 2025.
TransDigm shares are trading sharply lower in the premarket, down almost 8%.
