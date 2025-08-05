Stock Market Live August 5: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Even As More Tariffs Trouble Looms Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points President Trump is threatening up to 250% tariffs on pharmaceutical imports to the United States.

New tariffs on semiconductor imports could be announced next week.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Tariffs are in the news again this morning, although for the time being, investors seem to be taking this in stride. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is trading up 0.2% premarket, despite reports that President Trump plans to announce a “small tariff” on pharmaceutical imports to the United States initially — but rising rapidly to 150% and then 250% within a “maximum” of 18 months.

Speaking to CNBC, the President further hinted that new tariffs on “semiconductors and chips” might be announced next week. As with many of the President’s tariff proposals, the goal appears less to raise money, and more to ensure that these high technology products are “made in the United States” (both by U.S. companies, and by foreign manufacturers who want to avoid having to pay a tariff to sell the chips into the U.S.)

While we await further details on both sets of new tariffs, let’s dive now into…

Earnings

Multiple S&P 500 component companies are reporting Q2 earnings today. Among them:

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) earned $0.78 per share in the quarter, 37% better than expected, and its $14.7 billion in Q2 revenue beat expectations by $1.2 billion. Pfizer guided investors to between $2.90 and $3.10 per share in full-year earnings, which at the midpoint is close to analysts’ forecast $3.01.

Engine-maker Cummins (NYSE: CMI) reported a $6.43 profit in Q2, about 22% better than expected. Revenue for the quarter was $8.6 billion, more than $100 million ahead of the $8.5 billion forecast.

Fellow industrialist Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) wasn’t so lucky. Its $4.72 per share in Q2 earnings missed the Wall Street forecast for $4.90, despite revenue being $400 million ahead of expectations at $16.6 billion. Caterpillar blamed the rising cost of tariffs for its miss.

And airplane parts-maker TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) earned only $9.60 in the quarter, short of the Street’s forecast $9.86. Revenue also came up about $50 million short at $2.2 billion. Rounding out the bad news, TransDigm warned that it will miss analyst projections for both sales and earnings in fiscal 2025.

TransDigm shares are trading sharply lower in the premarket, down almost 8%.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? (Sponsor) For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)