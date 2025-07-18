Stock Market Live July 18: S&P 500 (VOO) Hitting Higher Highs on Positive Earnings Reports Travis Wolfe / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF hit an all-time high last night, and earnings are driving it even higher on Friday.

Netflix reported powerful profits last night, and a series of financial stocks are keeping the momentum going this morning.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) closed at a new all-time high Thursday, 577.18, and seems to be aiming for a repeat Friday, rising 0.2% in premarket trading. With most of the week’s macroeconomic and tariffs news now in the rear view mirror, it’s earnings that are driving the gains today.

Earnings

Financial stocks that are also S&P 500 component companies are doing well this morning.

Charles Shwab (NYSE: SCHW) reported $1.14 per share in its Q2 report, a nickel better than expected, and revenues beat expectations as well.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) earned $4.08 per share, $0.21 more than analysts predicted, and again, revenues were stronger than expected.

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) reported $0.60 per share, $0.04 better than expected. And you guessed it, revenue also beat expectations.

Huntington Bancshares (Nasdaq: HBAN) beat by a penny with $0.34 per share earned in Q2.

Elsewhere in the market, the news was also good. S&P component company 3M (NYSE: MMM) reported a $2.16 per share profit, $0.15 better than analysts had forecast, with $6.3 billion in revenue — well ahead of the $6.1 billion prediction.

Oh, and last night we saw Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) report. Revenues were only a hair better than predicted at $11.08 billion, but Netflix had a huge $7.19 per share profit that was $0.12 better than expected.

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor) If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Many people have worked their whole lives preparing to retire without ever knowing the answer to the most important question: am I ahead, or behind on my goals? Don’t make the same mistake. It’s an easy question to answer. A quick conversation with a financial advisor can help you unpack your savings, spending, and goals for your money. With Zoe Financial’s free matching tool, you can connect with trusted financial advisors in minutes. Why wait? Click here to get started today!