Live Coverage: Strong 2Q Earnings For Ally Financial (ALLY)

Live Updates
3 Takeaways from earings
- Net income surged 70% YoY to $324M, driven by a $73M drop in credit provisions after selling the card business. Amid rising credit risks industry-wide, this profit jump highlights savvy portfolio pruning and risk discipline.
- NIM rose 9 bps to 3.41% (core ex-OID: 3.45%), holding net financing revenue at $1.5B despite rate pressures. As banks’ core profit engine, this showcasing strong deposit efficiency and yields—vital for sustained margins, dividends, and buybacks.
Adjusted EPS hit $0.99, up 36% YoY and crushing $0.78 estimates, fueled by record $11B auto originations and diversified revenue. Any strong earnings beat could spark momentum in the stock.
Top and bottom line YOY
ALLY’s Q2 25 revenue plunged 47.9% year-over-year to $2.10 B from $4.03 B, while net income rose 10.2% to $324.00 M from $294.00 M.
|Metric
|Q2 25
|Q2 2024
|Change
|Revenue
|$2.10B
|$4.03B
|-47.90%
|Net Income
|$324.00M
|$294.00M
|10.20%
CEO commentary
Ally Financial CEO Michael Rhodes said he’s “encouraged and energized” by the first-half results, pointing to “sound strategic positioning and disciplined execution” that have driven an improving financial trajectory. Looking ahead, he stressed he’s “confident in the momentum across each of our businesses,” underscoring a bullish outlook. His upbeat comments signal faith in Ally’s market-leading franchises and strong brand to sustain growth.
Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) just released earnings and beat on the top and bottom line. Shares are up about 6.11% shortly after their earnings release.
We’ll be following along Wall Street’s reaction and offering analysis of the company’s Q2 earnings in this live blog.
What Did Ally Financial Report?
Ally Financial reported total net revenue of $2.08 billion in the second quarter, marking a 3% increase year-over-year. The company achieved a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 and an adjusted EPS of $0.99, beating Wall Street expectations of $0.78 per share, representing increases of 68% and 36% respectively from the prior year, excluding certain items like fair value changes in equity securities.
