Live: Can Opendoor (NYSE: OPEN) Shares Hit $5 Today? Canva

Key Points Opendoor shares are surging again premarket, up 20% as of 9:16 a.m. ET.

The stock briefly traded up to $4.88 yesterday. Short-term call buying has contributed significantly to Opendoor’s rising share price.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

The biggest storyline in the stock market on Tuesday is what happens to Opendoor (Nasdaq: OPEN) throughout the trading day.

We were following the stock yesterday in a live blog and the day was an absolute roller coaster. After shares were up roughly 120%, they saw a steep fall from $4.88 at 2:40 p.m. ET down to $2.94 at 3:35 p.m. ET.

Shares rebounded slighly before the close, and appear poised to open up once the market opens again today.

Why Are Opendoor Shares Surging?

The short answer is that we’re seeing a repeat of the Gamestop (NYSE: GME) saga from 2021. Call buying on OpenDoor has been extreme which has led to upward pressure on its share price.

We’re not here to lecture everyone, and we’re sure most people buying Opendoor shares realize this is effectively gambling, but it is worth noting that while these ‘game squeezes’ can be incredibly powerful in the short run, they generally run out of steam and the drawdown can be swift and severe (as we saw yesterday afternoon when shares dropped 40% in less than an hour).

Of course, Opendoor bulls would note that Gamestop was trading for around $1 per share in August 2020 and $4 per share before retail fervor hit the stock and still trades for $24 today.

So, arguments could be made that Opendoor (prior to today’s opening) is still ‘only’ up 27% if you look back across the past year. The further you pull back the stock chart, the more negative long-term returns look.

Regardless, today should be excited and we’ll be following the biggest news in today’s live blog including analysis of retail sentiment and references to Opendoor on popular stock trading communites like Wallstreetbets.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life