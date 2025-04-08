Live Updates: Nasdaq Composite Soars Led By NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) Canva

Could today finally see a much-needed stock market rally? Futures of major indexes are up big shortly before 8 a.m. ET this morning:

Dow Jones Futures: Up 1,011 (+2.64%)

S&P Futures: Up 111.25 (+2.18%)

Nasdaq Futures: Up 371.50 (+2.12%)

Let’s dive into some of the major stories to watch this morning.

Key Points Markets are rising on Tuesday morning. One big geopolitical factor that could be bringing buyers back to the market is European leaders toning down rhetoric on retaliatory tariffs.

Europe Willing to Negotiate?

European Commission President Ursula von der Layen has outlined countermeasures the EU can take, but has also said the EU is willing to negotiate. With tariffs going into effect tomorrow (April 9th), many European leaders including Germany’s Economic Minister have urged for “calm.”

This toning down of tensions could be adding enthusiasm to the market, where signals of large trade wars have led to major sell-offs. Today, the Finnish Foreign Minister also encouraged a zero-tariff zone between the United States and Europe. That suggestion follows similar remarks by Elon Musk over the weekend.

What Dow Stocks Have Sunk the Most?

The Dow Jones is down more than 10% year-to-date, but the losses aren’t evenly distributed. What stocks have led the decline in this blue chip-heavy index? Well, a look at this year’s biggest losers paints a pretty clear picture of what industry has seen the most selling pressure:

The good news for these beaten-down stocks? It looks like relief is on the way today. NVIDIA is up 4.6% premarket. Apple is up 2.5%

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) had been pushed near the bottom of the Dow’s performance table but gained 2.49% yesterday and is up another 4% premarket. Its shares are trading for $182 in premarket trading after opening at about $161 per share yesterday.

