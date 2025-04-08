Live Updates: Nasdaq Composite Soars Led By NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA)

Live Updates
Technology Leading the Way
What sectors are booming today and leading the market?
- Technology: Up 3.86%
- Financials: Up 3.70%
- Communication Services: Up 3.01%
- Consumer Discretionary: Up 2.86%
- Industrials: Up 2.68%
The worst-performing sectors are more defensive. Utilities are up 1.13%, Consumer Staples are up 1.12%, and Real Estate is up 1.51%.
Markets Are Open and Up Big
The stock market is now open for the day and stocks are ripping higher.
- Nasdaq: Up 3.3%
- S&P 500: Up 2.84%
- Dow Jones: Up 2.83%
Among notable stocks, NVIDIA is up 6%, Amazon is up 3.7%, and Apple is up 2%.
Markets in Europe Surging
In afternoon trading, European markets are seeing big gains today. For example, while the United Kingdom’s FTSE 100 was trading for about 7800 at midday, it has surged beyond 7950 in afternoon trading.
The FTSE is currently up slightly less than 3% while other major European indexes are up similar amounts.
Futures Continue to Be in the Green
We’re just 20 minutes away from the market opening and Futures continue to point at big gains today across indexes.
- Nasdaq Futures: Up 2.34%
- S&P Futures: Up 2.41%
- Dow Jones Futures: Up 2.69%
S&P 500 Off to 5th Worst Start in Its History
The market looks set to rebound today, but so far this year has seen historic selling.
The S&P 500 is down 13.9% year-to-date entering today. That’s the fifth-worst start to a year since 1928.
The good news: we’ve had 65 trading days so far this year. The four years that had worse performance through the first 65 days all saw positive gains for the rest of the year.
One Stock to Watch Today: Broadcom
Amid the non-stop talk about tariffs, there is stock news happening in the background. Last night Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) announced a $10 billion share buyback plan. Its stock is up 6.4% in premarket trading after it gained 5.4% yesterday.
Could today finally see a much-needed stock market rally? Futures of major indexes are up big shortly before 8 a.m. ET this morning:
- Dow Jones Futures: Up 1,011 (+2.64%)
- S&P Futures: Up 111.25 (+2.18%)
- Nasdaq Futures: Up 371.50 (+2.12%)
Let’s dive into some of the major stories to watch this morning.
Key Points
-
Markets are rising on Tuesday morning. One big geopolitical factor that could be bringing buyers back to the market is European leaders toning down rhetoric on retaliatory tariffs.
-
Europe Willing to Negotiate?
European Commission President Ursula von der Layen has outlined countermeasures the EU can take, but has also said the EU is willing to negotiate. With tariffs going into effect tomorrow (April 9th), many European leaders including Germany’s Economic Minister have urged for “calm.”
This toning down of tensions could be adding enthusiasm to the market, where signals of large trade wars have led to major sell-offs. Today, the Finnish Foreign Minister also encouraged a zero-tariff zone between the United States and Europe. That suggestion follows similar remarks by Elon Musk over the weekend.
What Dow Stocks Have Sunk the Most?
The Dow Jones is down more than 10% year-to-date, but the losses aren’t evenly distributed. What stocks have led the decline in this blue chip-heavy index? Well, a look at this year’s biggest losers paints a pretty clear picture of what industry has seen the most selling pressure:
- Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL): -27.54%
- NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA): -27.29%
- Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM): -26.96%
- Nike (NYSE: NKE): -26.51%
- Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS): -25.19%
The good news for these beaten-down stocks? It looks like relief is on the way today. NVIDIA is up 4.6% premarket. Apple is up 2.5%
Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) had been pushed near the bottom of the Dow’s performance table but gained 2.49% yesterday and is up another 4% premarket. Its shares are trading for $182 in premarket trading after opening at about $161 per share yesterday.
