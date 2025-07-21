Live: OpenDoor (Nasdaq: OPEN) & Navitas Lead Momentum Stocks on July 21 Canva

Key Points OpenDoor shares are surging again on Monday. They hit $4.26 at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Navitas is also seeing large gains today. We’ll be following these two stocks and the broader momentum space in this live blog. New posts will automatically update.

Live Updates Live Coverage

The broader market is having a strong day today with the Nasdaq up .65% and the S&P 500 up .56%.

Yet, one segment of the market is outperforming everything else: that’s the new meme stocks. We’ve come a long way from the rallies in stocks like Gamestop and AMC that dominated 2021, and a crop of new companies has captured retail investors’ attention.

The number one stock in focus right now: OpenDoor (Nasdaq: OPEN).

OpenDoor’s rally began after Eric Jackson posted on X that he believed the stock could reach $82 per share. He said:

“Over the last month, my X impressions have exploded talking about $BTQQF $IREN and $CIFR because everyone is looking for the next $CVNA. We think we just found another.

has taken a position in $OPEN — and we believe it could be a 100-bagger over the next few years.”

The price target of $82 was essentially OpenDoor’s share price at the time, times 100. Very scientific, I know.

Yet, Jackson calls himself “the Carvana hedge fund guy” and his cheerleading of OpenDoor has attracted plenty of attention. After Carvana’s 100-fold surge from the bottom, investors are rabdily looking for the next great turnaround story.

This live blog will be watching activity in the momentum stocks today with a focus on which stocks are seeing the biggest movements.

Momentum Stock Leaderboard

Among stocks that have become retail favorites in the current market rally, here’s a look at some of today’s biggest movers:

OpenDoor: Up 72% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. The company is now worth more than $2 billion. Shares are now up 144% year-to-date, yet many investors buying into the rally are surely lookign at the long-term chart and seeing OpenDoor hit $35 per share back in February 2021. There’s no specific news on the company today. However, third party data tracking WallStreetBets discussions have OpenDoor passing Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) as the most discussed stock in the past 24 hours.

Up 72% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. The company is now worth more than $2 billion. Shares are now up 144% year-to-date, yet many investors buying into the rally are surely lookign at the long-term chart and seeing OpenDoor hit $35 per share back in February 2021. There’s no specific news on the company today. However, third party data tracking WallStreetBets discussions have OpenDoor passing (Nasdaq: TSLA) as the most discussed stock in the past 24 hours. Navitas Semiconductor: Up 30% midday. The company opened the day trading for about $7.44 per share, but has since zoomed higher to $8.75. There doesn’t appear to be any news related to the company, but Navitas has been a popular stock since they announced a collaboration with NVIDIA on their 800-volt HVDC architecture.

Momentum Stocks Dropping Today

While OpenDoor and Navitas are surging, a few popualar momentum stocks are having tougher days.

Lucid (Nasdaq: LCID) is down 8.8% while QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is down 14%.

If you’re looking for news on QuantumScape, good luck. It’s largely all AI-generated slop (womp womp). The reality is there doesn’t seem to material news. The stock is up 198% in the past month and it’s likely that some large investor (or investors) is taking profits today. The story is similar for Lucid, the stock has skyrocketed in recent weeks thanks to a partnership with Uber and investors are likely taking profits today rather than any material information impacting the company’s share price.

