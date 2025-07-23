Meme Stock Live: Opendoor, GoPro, and Krispy Kreme To See Massive Stock Movements on Wednesday Canva

Key Points GoPro and Krispy Kreme are the two newest ‘meme’ stocks being promoted across investing communities like Wallstreetbets.

Like Opendoor, both stocks have seen significant declines in recent years and investors are betting on a Carvana-like turnaround story.

GoPro is up more than 80% premarket, Krispy Kreme is up 36%, and Opendoor is down 10% as attention on the company fades.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Here we go again.

On Monday, Opendoor (Nasdaq: OPEN) surged thanks in large part to massive call buying volume. Yesterday, it was Kohl‘s (NYSE: KSS) turn.

Now today, it looks like GoPro (Nasdaq: GPRO) and Krispy Kreme (NYSE: DNUT) are attracting investor attention.

The common theme is beaten-down stocks that could see a massive turnaround. In short, everyone is looking for the next Carvana right now. We’ll be updating this live blog throughout the day with news on the most popular meme stocks, so leave this page open in your browser as updates will be pushed automatically.

We’ll look at price action in these companies but also cover other stocks seeing massive investor interest. Buckle up, it’s starting to feel like 2021 again in the markets.

GoPro Up 83% in Premarket Trading

The stock with the largest share price gains today will likely be GoPro. The company is up 83% as of 9:06 a.m. ET.

According to Wallstreetsbet tracking site Altindex, GoPro is currently the third most discussed compnay after Rocket Companies and Kohl’s. Like other companies attracting investor interest right now, GoPro is off significantly from prior highs. The company traded for more than $85 per share in 2014, but closed yesterday trading for $1.37 per share. At market open its market cap will likely be around $400 million, which means GoPro is still a very small stock.

Krispy Kreme Joins the Meme Party

Altindex currently has Krispy Kreme as the ninth most discussed stock on Wallstreetbets. After rejoining the public markets in 2021, Krispy Kreme is down 78%.

Yet, shares are up 36% in premarket trading. As you can imagine with those returns, the company has been struggling. 2025 sales are expected to hit $1.54 billion, a healthy drop from last year’s $1.66 billion in sales.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life