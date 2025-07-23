Meme Stock Live: Opendoor, GoPro, and Krispy Kreme To See Massive Stock Movements on Wednesday

Key Points
GoPro and Krispy Kreme are the two newest ‘meme’ stocks being promoted across investing communities like Wallstreetbets.
Like Opendoor, both stocks have seen significant declines in recent years and investors are betting on a Carvana-like turnaround story.
GoPro is up more than 80% premarket, Krispy Kreme is up 36%, and Opendoor is down 10% as attention on the company fades.
Live Updates
Other Stocks on the Move
Beyond ‘meme stocks’ there are some stocks making large moves today. GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is one of the companies best levered to the growth in power from AI data centers. Its stock is up 14% today after outstanding earnings.
A smaller stock playing the same trend is Power Solutions International (Nasdaq: PSIX). It’s up 8% today largely thanks to tailwinds from GEV.
Markets Look Strong Today Overall
Nothing But Red for Opendoor
The market open today is especially brutal for Opendoor. Shares were trading hands for $2.59 in premarket but immediately dropped to $2.37. There’s been a slight rebound, but the stock is currently down 15%.
Krispy Kreme Premarket Gains Not Holding
The market just opened and as we expected, there is extreme volatility in most the meme stock names we’ve been covering.
Krispy Kreme was trading for $5.88 premarket but is now trading for $5.40.
GoPro hit $2.60 premarket but is now trading for $2.20.
We’ll continue monitoring price action as the day goes.
Market is Opening
The market is opening and here’s where some of the most notable meme stocks stand:
- Opendoor: Down 12%
- GoPro: Up 72%
- Kohl’s: Down 2%
- Krispy Kreme: Up 42%
Expect significant movement in names like GoPro and Krispy Kreme within the first 15 minutes of trading.
Rocket Companies Up 7% Premarket
Rocket Companies is the most discussed stock right now on Wallstreetbets and is seeing strong gains premarket. The stock is up about 7%. That might look like a lot less interest than GoPro, but keep in mind that Rocket is a $34 billion company, so stock movements won’t be as dramatic as a tiny microcap like GoPro.
What about Opendoor?
We’ve been tracking Opendoor in recent days and it appears investor interest is fading. Altindex currently has the company ranked the fourth most discussed stock on Wallstreetbets (it was first yesterday).
With fading interest, Opendoor’s stock is declining and is currently down 10% in premarket trading.
Here we go again.
On Monday, Opendoor (Nasdaq: OPEN) surged thanks in large part to massive call buying volume. Yesterday, it was Kohl‘s (NYSE: KSS) turn.
Now today, it looks like GoPro (Nasdaq: GPRO) and Krispy Kreme (NYSE: DNUT) are attracting investor attention.
The common theme is beaten-down stocks that could see a massive turnaround. In short, everyone is looking for the next Carvana right now. We’ll be updating this live blog throughout the day with news on the most popular meme stocks, so leave this page open in your browser as updates will be pushed automatically.
We’ll look at price action in these companies but also cover other stocks seeing massive investor interest. Buckle up, it’s starting to feel like 2021 again in the markets.
GoPro Up 83% in Premarket Trading
The stock with the largest share price gains today will likely be GoPro. The company is up 83% as of 9:06 a.m. ET.
According to Wallstreetsbet tracking site Altindex, GoPro is currently the third most discussed compnay after Rocket Companies and Kohl’s. Like other companies attracting investor interest right now, GoPro is off significantly from prior highs. The company traded for more than $85 per share in 2014, but closed yesterday trading for $1.37 per share. At market open its market cap will likely be around $400 million, which means GoPro is still a very small stock.
Krispy Kreme Joins the Meme Party
Altindex currently has Krispy Kreme as the ninth most discussed stock on Wallstreetbets. After rejoining the public markets in 2021, Krispy Kreme is down 78%.
Yet, shares are up 36% in premarket trading. As you can imagine with those returns, the company has been struggling. 2025 sales are expected to hit $1.54 billion, a healthy drop from last year’s $1.66 billion in sales.
