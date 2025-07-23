Can Shares of Oklo Hit $75? 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points Oklo and Liberty Energy just announced a strategic collaboration to create integrated power solutions for customers with high energy demands.

Oklo and Vertiv also unveiled a partnership to develop modular power and cooling systems.

Shares of Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) are up about 11.5%, or $7 on the day.

All after it and Liberty Energy announced a strategic collaboration to create integrated power solutions for customers with high energy demands, such as data centers, industrial operations, and utility-scale facilities that require dependable energy.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will develop systems that leverage heat from an on-site power plant to drive data-center cooling systems.

“Oklo anticipates the collaboration will lead to repeatable templates for future projects as it works toward breaking ground on its first nuclear powerhouse. The company said last week that it had finished its pre-application readiness assessment for Phase 1 of its combined license application with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission,” added Barron’s.

Oklo also just partnered with Vertiv

Oklo and Vertiv unveiled a partnership to develop modular power and cooling systems for AI data centers powered by steam and electricity from Oklo’s nuclear power plants.

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will deliver clean power, energy-efficient cooling, and infrastructure solutions for AI factories, data centers, and high-density compute.

“We are developing a plant concept that leverages proven, off-the-shelf components without altering the core design of our plants. Vertiv is an expert in cooling and power innovation for data centers and critical infrastructure, so co-designing these solutions from the outset, we can create greater value and efficiency for data center and infrastructure operators,” added Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo, as quoted in a company press release.

Fueling even more momentum, analysts at Citi just raised their price target on the OKLO stock by $38 to $68 a share.

From its last traded price of $68.85, we’d like to see OKLO test $75 — especially with growing demand for nuclear power.

