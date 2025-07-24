Oklo Just Hit $75. Is $80 a Share Next? mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Key Points With a volume spike to 27 million shares, as compared to its daily average volume of 20.4 million, the OKLO stock is up about 12% to $75 a share.

Citi just raised their OKLO price target by $38 to $68 a share.

Just yesterday, we said Oklo (NASDAQ: OKLO) could test $75, which just happened.

At this rate, the stock could test $80.

At this rate, the stock could test $80.

Remember, the company just announced a strategic collaboration with Liberty Energy to create integrated power solutions for customers with high energy demands, such as data centers, industrial operations, and utility-scale facilities that require dependable energy.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will develop systems that leverage heat from an on-site power plant to drive data-center cooling systems.

It also partnered with Vertiv.

Over the last few days, Oklo and Vertiv unveiled a partnership to develop modular power and cooling systems for AI data centers powered by steam and electricity from Oklo’s nuclear power plants. Under the terms of the deal, the companies will deliver clean power, energy-efficient cooling, and infrastructure solutions for AI factories, data centers, and high-density computing.

With the latest news and momentum, we wouldn’t be shocked to see OKLO challenge $80 next.

Even better, analysts at Citi just raised their OKLO price target by $38 to $68 a share.

