S&P 500
6,699.70
-0.65%
Dow Jones
46,762.40
-0.51%
Nasdaq 100
24,859.00
-1.10%
Russell 2000
2,444.52
-1.81%
FTSE 100
9,501.00
+0.76%
Nikkei 225
48,755.50
-1.37%
Stock Market Live October 22: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed After Another Record Session
Home > Investing > Retail Traders Send Beyond Meat Up Another 90% Today

Investing

Retail Traders Send Beyond Meat Up Another 90% Today

Retail Traders Send Beyond Meat Up Another 90% Today
By Ian Cooper
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • With BYND, despite the run, the company is still a fundamental mess. It just posted a 20% year-over-year revenue decline, which missed by 9%.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is up another 90% to $6.80 on a volume spike to 1.02 billion shares, as compared to its daily average volume of 69.7 million. All thanks to short covering, its latest expanded partnership with Walmart, and its addition to the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF.

But again, be careful if you jump on the meme stock.

With BYND, despite the run, the company is still a fundamental mess. It just posted a 20% year-over-year revenue decline, which missed by 9%. Net revenues are still falling. It’s still wildly unprofitable, with losses posted for many of the last few earnings reports.

And unfortunately, the alternative meat sector isn’t so hot, with the U.S. plant-based meat and seafood industry seeing a 28% drop in unit sales and an 18% drop in revenue over the last two years, as noted by the Good Food Institute.

As even Barron’s just said, “Beyond may be in the spotlight for now, but this doesn’t improve the company’s shoddy fundamentals. The maker of plant-based meat alternatives continues to struggle with falling revenue and the same issues that have caused the stock to steadily decline since 2021. So, renewed enthusiasm is lifting shares higher for now. But that doesn’t mean it will last, nor does it mean Beyond will become a success story.”

Meme Stock Rallies Don’t Often End Well 

Just years ago, GameStop (NYSE: GME), AMC (NYSE: AMC), and Bed Bath & Beyond exploded thanks to WallStreetBets on Reddit. Even Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) ran from a low of $10.52 to a high of $19.53 as it got caught up in the meme wave.

Unfortunately, like other beaten-down stocks suddenly embraced by retail investors, Kohl’s benefited from the incredible buzz in communities like WallStreetBets, which targets highly shorted, and oftentimes, hated stocks.

However, after each of those stocks exploded, they collapsed.

Aside from those and BYND, meme stocks, like Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT), are rallying on a volume spike to 105 million, as compared to its daily average volume of 7.7 million. Even GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) is surging on a volume spike to 26.6 million, as compared to its daily average volume of 13.8 million.

As exciting as these are, if you jump into meme stocks, be cautious.

Sure, it’s tough to ignore the dramatic runs with these meme stocks. But you also need to know how dangerous they can be. We’ve seen the bottom fall out on most of these meme stocks.

And, again, as exciting as Beyond Meat appears to be right now, it probably won’t end well.

The image featured for this article is © Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live October 22: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed After Another Record Session
Ian Cooper | Oct 22, 2025

Stock Market Live October 22: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed After Another Record Session

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published. Get The Best Beyond Meat Live Earnings Coverage Like…
Beyond Meat (BYND) is Surging Again On More Retail Trading
Ian Cooper | Oct 21, 2025

Beyond Meat (BYND) is Surging Again On More Retail Trading

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is rocketing even higher. Just yesterday, we noted that the stock surged “thanks to massive short…
Meme Stock Madness: Will Beyond Meat’s 388% Pop End in Tears?
Rich Duprey | Oct 21, 2025

Meme Stock Madness: Will Beyond Meat’s 388% Pop End in Tears?

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has experienced a meteoric rise in its stock price over the past two days. After closing around…
Is Rocket Companies (RKT) the Next Meme Stock?
Ian Cooper | Jul 23, 2025

Is Rocket Companies (RKT) the Next Meme Stock?

Here we go again. Just years ago, GameStop, AMC, and Bed Bath & Beyond exploded thanks to WallStreetBets on Reddit.…
Retail Traders Sending Beyond Meat 80% Higher Today
Ian Cooper | Oct 20, 2025

Retail Traders Sending Beyond Meat 80% Higher Today

Beaten down shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) are showing big signs of life today. Up about 80%, or 52…
These Penny Stocks are Dropping Today: IOBT, KALA, BYND
Ian Cooper | Sep 29, 2025

These Penny Stocks are Dropping Today: IOBT, KALA, BYND

Always be cautious before investing in a penny stock. While some will turn out to be explosive winners, like Advanced…
Forget AMC: GoPro (GPRO) is the Newest Meme Stock Traders Are Flocking Into
Vandita Jadeja | Jul 24, 2025

Forget AMC: GoPro (GPRO) is the Newest Meme Stock Traders Are Flocking Into

2025 has been quite volatile for investors. Amidst tariff concerns and market volatility, there has been a rise in meme…
Opendoor’s Meme-Driven Rally Collapses: The Warning Signs Investors Missed
Rich Duprey | Jul 30, 2025

Opendoor’s Meme-Driven Rally Collapses: The Warning Signs Investors Missed

Closing the Door on Meme Stock Hype In mid-July, Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) became the darling of the meme stock crowd,…
Forget GME: Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Is the New Meme Stock
Vandita Jadeja | Jul 24, 2025

Forget GME: Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Is the New Meme Stock

A meme stock is a stock that gains immense popularity, a high trading volume, and strong social media interest, driven…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intuitive Surgical
ISRG Vol: 5,312,028
+$67.59
+14.61%
$530.33
Avery Dennison
AVY Vol: 732,172
+$13.00
+7.95%
$176.53
Hilton
HLT Vol: 1,347,854
+$11.59
+4.36%
$277.55
Boston Scientific
BSX Vol: 9,943,708
+$4.22
+4.22%
$104.12
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 3,287,697
+$3.05
+3.88%
$81.76

Top Losing Stocks

Netflix
NFLX Vol: 10,054,453
-$122.92
9.90%
$1,118.43
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,572,947
-$24.61
7.27%
$314.02
Lennox International
LII Vol: 876,567
-$37.53
6.84%
$511.47
Texas Instruments
TXN Vol: 13,962,935
-$11.83
6.54%
$169.01
Quanta Services
PWR Vol: 924,390
-$28.47
6.51%
$408.96