Forget AMC: GoPro (GPRO) is the Newest Meme Stock Traders Are Flocking Into

After AMC Entertainment and GameStop, there are new meme stocks in the market this week.
GoPro has garnered attention as a meme stock and is up 98% in five days.
2025 has been quite volatile for investors. Amidst tariff concerns and market volatility, there has been a rise in meme stocks, sparked by two stocks in the past week. A meme stock gains popularity and a high trading volume, driven by strong social media interest. Instead of focusing on the company’s fundamentals, investors pile into momentum stocks driven by short squeeze interest. With more buying pressure, short sellers are forced to cover their positions, and they benefit to a significant degree, making big gains.
Two original meme stocks, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), led the meme mania in 2021. Back then, AMC was struggling to survive, and the “Roaring Kitty” mania took it by storm. The stock went from $15 to the highs of over $260, and the company was quick to capitalize on this rally by raising $250 million through the sale of shares.
Redditors have a new meme stock
Camera maker GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) is the latest meme stock. The stock is up 73% in a month and 86% in five days.
The frenzy will die
GoPro shares have become overbought with the RSI moving towards the overbought point. This means there could be a pullback very soon. Besides GoPro, Krispy Kreme (Nasdaq: DNUT) and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) are also surging. The reason behind the surge is speculative retail demand and short selling.
Such surges are often disconnected from fundamentals, and once the frenzy dies, the stock often drops. Meme stocks are only suitable for investors who have space for some losses. For others, it might go down well. The consensus rating on GoPro is a strong sell.
