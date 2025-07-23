Stock Market Live July 23: Japan Trade Deal News Drives S&P 500 (VOO) to New Highs Motortion Films / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Japan and the U.S. reached a new trade agreement last night that will see tariffs lowered on Japanese car exports, $550 billion in new Japanese investments in the U.S.

Earnings reports from large S&P 500 companies look largely positive this morning.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is looking like it wants to hit a new all-time high today as shares rise 0.4% premarket. And what’s driving today’s rise?

In a word: Japan.

President Trump announced on Truth Social last night that Japan has signed “perhaps the largest Deal ever made” with the U.S., agreeing to “open their Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things,” and to invest $550 billion in the U.S. A corresponding announcement from Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba noted that in return, the U.S. will lower tariffs on Japanese auto exports to the U.S. to 15%.

U.S. markets haven’t yet opened for trading, but on the other side of the world, Japanese automotive stocks are already soaring. Honda Motor (NYSE: HMC) and Nissan Motor stocks are both reportedly up 8%, and Toyota Motors (NYSE: TM) is up 11%, and premarket gains for these companies’ U.S. ADRs look even more robust.

Earnings

Back here in the U.S. earnings season continues to roll ahead. Among S&P 500 components:

Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) reported a $0.54 per share Q2 profit on $7.6 billion in quarterly sales, both numbers well ahead of expectations.

Earnings from electric utility stock NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) were more mixed. On the one hand, NextEra had solid profits of $1.05 per share, more than the $0.98 predicted. On the other hand, though, the company’s $6.7 billion in Q2 revenue fell short of the $7.3 billion Wall Street wanted to see — and the stock is trading down slightly pre-market.

Credit cruncher Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) says it earned $3.56 per share, a dime better than expected. Revenue of $1.9 billion for the quarter also beat expectations.

And bringing up the rear after a stream of defense stock reports yesterday, General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported $3.74 per share in Q2 profits, $0.30 more than expected. Q2 revenue of $13 billion likewise topped expectations.

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe (sponsor) It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 5% cash back (you read that right) on some items, $200 statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself, we’ve assembled a list of the top credit cards today right here. Frankly, with rewards this good we don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you sign up today you can secure some of the best rewards we’ve ever seen. Click here to get started.