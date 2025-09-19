Stock Market Live September 19: President Xi Takes President Trump’s Call, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises

After its amazing run higher yesterday on news of the $5 billion investment from Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) stock got taken down a peg today when Citigroup downgraded the stock to sell.\r\n\r\nCiti warns that Intel’s foundry business is floundering, and no investment from Nvidia will save it. The banker raised its Intel price target to $29 as the shares have risen, but seeing as Intel stock costs $30 now, that means the stock is a sell.\r\n\r\nIntel stock, which is an S&P 500 component company, is down 2.2%.