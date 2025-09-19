Stock Market Live September 19: President Xi Takes President Trump’s Call, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Presidents Trump and Xi are discussing the fate of TikTok by phone this morning, but no final decision has been made.

FedEx beat earnings last night, helping to boost the Voo this morning.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Chinese President Xi and U.S. President Trump aren’t talking face to face yet, but they are talking person to person on the phone. At this very moment, reports CNBC, a call is in progress to discuss whether China will permit a controlling interest in TikTok’s U.S. operations to be sold to a consortium of U.S. companies led by Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and whether TikTok will be permitted to continue operating here — or forced to shut down.

(The latter is highly unlikely. President Trump has already postponed implementation of a law to shut down TikTok more than once, most recently pushing the deadline for a solution out to December 16).

In other news… there isn’t a whole lot of macroeconomic news today. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) closed at an all-time high Thursday after the Federal Open Market Committee cut its target interest rate as low as 3.75% Wednesday. The Voo gained 0.5% yesterday, and is up another 0.3% premarket today.

Earnings

Finally, two big S&P 500 component companies reported earnings last night. On the minus side, Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) missed earnings by a dime, reporting a $2 per share profit for its fiscal Q3 2025. Revenue likewise fell short of expectations at $8.8 billion; Wall Street analysts had predicted closer to $9 billion.

Lennar stock is down 3.5% premarket.

That’s the bad news. The better news, and the news that’s helping lift the Voo today, comes from FedEx (NYSE: FDX), which last night announced earnings 15 cents ahead of expectations. FedEx earned $3.83 per share in its fiscal Q1 2026, and its revenue of $22.2 billion easily topped forecasts for only $21.7 billion.

Granted, FedEx’s guidance was a bit underwhelming. Management’s forecast for a full-year adjusted profit between $17.20 and $19 per share — taken at the midpoint — falls short of Wall Street forecasts for $18.25. On the plus side, revenue is expected to grow 4% to 6% this year, and FedEx stock is up premarket — about 1.5%.