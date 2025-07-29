Live Coverage: Will Marathon Digital (MARA) Move Higher After 2Q Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Marathon Digital (Nasdaq: MARA) will report Q2 2025 earnings after the close, offering a key read on post-halving profitability and operational execution. The stock has underperformed peers YTD, and while BTC prices held ~$59K range during the quarter, on-chain fees declined materially. That puts the focus on cost discipline, output per EH/s, and energy partnerships in the U.S., Paraguay, and UAE.

Consensus Estimates:

– Revenue: $137.6 million

– EPS (Normalized): $0.11

– FY 2025 Revenue: $602.3 million

– FY 2025 EPS: $0.71

Implied Q2 revenue would be down ~8% QoQ despite increased hash rate — a clear signal that BTC price, lower fees, and halving effects are compressing top-line growth.

Key Areas to Watch Tonight

Cost per Bitcoin & Post-Halving Breakeven- Marathon’s profitability is tied to cost per BTC mined vs. market price.

Last quarter, management said cost per coin would rise ~30% post-halving. With Q2 now complete, investors expect clarity on actual realized costs, subsidy loss, and margin per BTC.

UAE production was at ~90% of target by May. Analysts will look for final output figures, cost structures, and capacity utilization vs. Q1 guide.

MARA has touted a ~20% efficiency improvement at immersion sites. Today’s call will need to confirm fleetwide rollout pace, uptime performance, and net power savings.

Q1 included $16M in grid-related revenue. Watch for updated curtailment economics, capacity monetization metrics, and forward participation outlook for peak summer periods.

What To Track

KPI Q1 FY25 Q2 FY25E Trend BTC Mined 2,811 ~3,050 est. ↑ modest Avg Cost/BTC Mined $23.3K $28–30K est. ↑ Energized EH/s 29.3 EH/s ~30.5–31 EH/s ↑ slightly

What Changed Since Q2

UAE JV now 90%+ operational; Paraguay ramp expected by Q3.

Grid participation seen as a meaningful offset in high-cost periods.

Halving impact confirmed in BTC production per EH/s; fee revenue weak.

BTC price rangebound in Q2 — limiting top-line upside despite higher production.

How Marathon Digital Stock Performed After Recent Earnings

Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move Q1 FY25 +10.1% +2.8% +5.6% +6.3% Q4 FY24 -7.5% -3.2% -5.0% -6.7% Q3 FY24 +4.2% +1.1% +2.4% +3.0% Q2 FY24 -9.3% -1.5% -3.1% -2.7%

