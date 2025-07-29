Live Earnings Analysis: Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) Sinks After Weak Guidance Canva

Key Points Spotify reported earnings this morning that mixed.

The headline figures are that free cash flow and premium subscriber growth were very strong last quarter. However, the quarter did have weak EPS (with a surprise loss) and guided toward revenue significantly below Wall Street’s expectations.

As of 8:05 a.m. ET, shares are down about 5.9%.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) earnings are out, and the market doesn’t like what it sees. Shares are down 3.5% in premarket trading as of 7:25 a.m., and had traded down 5% immediately after the company’s earnings release.

Alongside Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX), investors had rushed to Spotify as a safe haven stock as tariffs dominated the headlines. Companies that sell subscription services that are digital are generally far more insulated from fallout during trade disputes. In addition, the company has been steadily building its subscriber base and investors have been willing to pay a higher and higher multiple for Spotify.

Heading into today, Wall Street was expecting $9.79 in adjusted earnings this year for Spotify and the stock traded for $700.98 per share. That’s a multiple of more than 70X this year’s earnings. Looking at further, Spotify was trading for about 35X 2028 earnings.

Any way you slice that, Spotify was trading for a premium multiple, so earnings had to be very good for the company’s stock to keep rising.

What Did Spotify Report This Morning?

Operating Income came in at €406 million, which was below Wall Street expectations of €481.7 million.

Revenue was €4.193 billion, which was below expectations of €4.265 billion

Free cash flow did beat, however, hitting €709 million versus expectations of €648 million.

So, earnings were mixed. Some surface-level figures like EPS of -€.42 were very disappointing; however, free cash flow was strong. In addition, subscriber growth of 8 million premium subscribers was solid and surpassed Wall Street expectations.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life