Webull Stock: Set to Double in 2025?

Key Points Webull doesn’t have a lengthy history as a publicly traded company.

However, BULL stock could rocket higher as Webull rapidly grows its revenue and narrows its net loss.

Although Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) are established names among self-directed brokers, there’s another contender you shouldn’t overlook. It’s Webull (NASDAQ:BULL), a relative newcomer seeking to take some of Robinhood’s and Schwab’s market share.

Cautious investors may identify risks associated with Webull stock, and their concerns are duly noted. Nevertheless, after reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding Webull, there are reasons to believe BULL stock could double in 2025.

The BULL Charges and Retreats

To sum it up, Webull stock has a brief but fast-paced history. As an online stock trading platform, Webull has been around for years. However, BULL common shares didn’t start trading until this year.

To recap, the shareholders of shell company SK Growth Opportunities Corporation (previously trading under NASDAQ ticker SKGR) approved a business combination with Webull on March 30, 2025. That business combination closed soon afterwards, SK Growth became a subsidiary of Webull, and BULL stock started trading on April 11.

For a couple of weeks, it felt like the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) mania of 2021 all over again. BULL stock zoomed from $14 to a high of $79.56 on April 14 before the Webull SPAC hype bubble popped.

Bear in mind, April 2025 was a time when the stock market declined on worries about U.S.-China reciprocal tariffs. By the time the second half of April rolled around, many stock traders weren’t in a risk-on mood.

By the middle of June, BULL stock had retreated to $10 and change. Since then, Webull stock has climbed its way back up to $15.

Perhaps the Webull bulls should be realistic and set a share-price target of $30 in 2025 rather than the SPAC hype peak of around $80. After all, a rally from $15 to $30 would represent a 2x move, which would be quite impressive.

Value-Added Partnerships

The rising tide of the overall stock market after April undoubtedly facilitated BULL stock’s rebound to $15. However, it appears that Webull’s value-added partnerships also helped to put the company’s investors back into a bullish mood.

Webull is known for allowing its platform’s users to trade stocks, options, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). However, Webull Pay LLC entered into a collaboration with Bakkt‘s (NYSE:BKKT) Bakkt Crypto Solutions, LLC to provide access to cryptocurrency trading. This is a powerful partnership during a time when Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and some other cryptocurrencies recently hit new all-time highs.

Furthermore, Webull launched BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) model portfolios for U.S.-based investors. With that, Webull’s U.S. traders “now have access… to a range of diversified portfolios spanning multiple asset classes” and investment strategies.

In addition, Webull disclosed a collaboration with Visa‘s (NYSE:V) Visa Direct. Through this partnership, Webull’s U.S.-based customers “can quickly transfer money between their Webull brokerage account and external bank accounts.”

Thus, while Webull hasn’t been a publicly traded company for very long, it’s encouraging to see financial giants like BlackRock and Visa working with Webull. The next question, then, is whether Webull is a viable business from a profit-versus-loss standpoint.

Narrowing the Profitability Gap

I’ll admit that Webull isn’t currently a profitable company. Yet, the company appears to be improving in this crucial area.

Here are some statistics from Webull’s first-quarter 2025 financial report which may convince you that BULL could double this year. To begin with, Webull’s customer assets grew 45% year over year to $12.6 billion, driven by a 66% increase in net deposits.

Also, Webull’s Q1 2025 registered user count increased 17% year over year to 24.1 million. Clearly, Webull’s trading platform is growing and that’s a positive sign.

Has this translated to revenue growth for Webull? The answer is yes as Webull’s revenue increased 32% year over year to $117.4 million. So far, so good.

Unfortunately, Webull’s revenue growth wasn’t enough to make the company profitable in Q1. During that quarter, Webull spent tens of millions of dollars on various expense categories, including brokerage and transaction, marketing and branding, and technology and development.

On the other hand, Webull did manage to narrow its net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders from $1.1 billion in the year-earlier quarter to $8.6 million in 2025’s first quarter. That’s a vast improvement, and if Webull continues to narrow its profitability gap, investors may push the BULL stock price higher this year.

Taking BULL Stock by the Horns

Now that the Webull SPAC hype is in the rear-view mirror, there’s no assurance that BULL stock will climb back to $30 or more. That said, it’s bullish that Webull is partnering with the likes of BlackRock and Visa to provide value-added services to its clients.

Just as importantly, Webull is a revenue grower that’s on a potential path to profitability. Hence, if you can tolerate some risk and believe in Webull’s collaboration-friendly business model, feel free to buy a few BULL shares with a target price of $30 in 2025.

