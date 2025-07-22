Live: General Motors Shares Now Down 8% Canva

Key Points GM shares are down slightly after reporting Q2 earnings.

The company beat sales and earnings figures for last quarter, but may be dropping on reiterating full year targets that are below Wall Street expectations.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported Q2 earnings this morning, and Wall Street isn’t too pleased with what they’re seeing.

The automaker is down 3% in premarket trading. Let’s take a look at the earnings, the impacts of tariffs, and more as we’ll keep this live article updated with news and analysis throughout the morning.

The Big Figures

Whenever you’re looking at earnings, the two key figures to watch are revenue and EPS and how they compare to Wall Street estimates. In that regard, General Motors exceeded expectations.

EPS of $2.53 beat Wall Street estimates of $2.34 while revenue of $47.12 billion beat estimates of $45.85 billion.

Not all figures beat, with vehicle sales of 974,000 units below estimates that were just a shade below a million.

So, why are shares down? The company maintains a full-year EPS of $8.25 to $10, but Wall Street estimates had moved up to an estimate of $9.37. That’s above the midpoint GM just reported, so full-year earnings are now below Wall Street expectations.

More Earnings Details

General Motors reported its Q2 2025 financial results with a revenue of $47.1 billion, slightly beating Wall Street estimates. The net income attributable to stockholders was $1.9 billion, reflecting a decrease from the previous year’s $2.9 billion. The company maintained its full-year financial guidance.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.53, compared to the estimated $2.34, indicating a slight outperformance. EBIT-adjusted earnings were $3.0 billion, down from $4.4 billion in Q2 2024. GM’s automotive operating cash flow was $4.7 billion, a significant drop from $7.7 billion the previous year. The company continues to focus on its transition to electric vehicles, leveraging its brands like Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC.

