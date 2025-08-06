Live: Will Q2 Earnings Fuel DoorDash's (DASH) Next Rally? Canva

Key Points DoorDash reports after the bell. We expect earnings to hit at about 4:05 p.m. ET.

Here’s the consensus figures from Wall Street for this quarter: Revenue: $3.16 billion Adjusted EPS: $1.07 GAAP EPS: $.43 Free Cash Flow: $477.6 million

We’ll be reacting to earnings in real time, with news and analysis after the company reports. All you have to do is leave this page open and new updates will appear automatically.

Live Updates Live Coverage

DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH) shares have been on fire. The company’s stock is up 51% year-to-date headed into earnings today. Better yet, across the past year shares are up 110%.

Can the momentum continue? A big test will come tonight when the company reports its second quarter earnings.

We expect DoorDash earnings to hit at about 4:05 p.m. ET.

Before looking at what Wall Street expects from the company this quarter, let’s look back at what the company last reported. DoorDash last reported earnings on May 6th, and while shares dropped the next day, they’re up 36% since.

DASH | DoorDash Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:

Adj. EPS: $0.44 [✅]; [UP] +N/A% YoY

$0.44 [✅]; [UP] +N/A% YoY Revenue: $3.0B [✅]; [UP] +21% YoY

$3.0B [✅]; [UP] +21% YoY Comparable Sales: +/-N/A% [➖]

+/-N/A% [➖] Adj. Gross Margin: 51.9% [✅]; [UP] +30 bps YoY

51.9% [✅]; [UP] +30 bps YoY Net Income: $0.193B [✅]; [UP] +N/A% YoY

$0.193B [✅]; [UP] +N/A% YoY Free Cash Flow: $0.494B; [UP] +N/A% YoY

Q1’25 Outlook:

Revenue: $3.0B We expect revenue growth to continue driven by strong consumer demand and expansion into new categories. Our focus remains on enhancing the quality and breadth of our offerings to drive long-term value.

$3.0B

Q1 Segment Performance:

U.S. Marketplace Revenue: $2.5B [✅]; [UP] +21% YoY

$2.5B [✅]; [UP] +21% YoY International Marketplace Revenue: $0.5B [✅]

Other Key Q1 Metrics:

Adj. Operating Income: $0.155B [✅]

$0.155B [✅] Adj. Operating Expenses: $2.877B [✅]

$2.877B [✅] R&D Expenses: $0.306B [✅]; [UP] +10% YoY

$0.306B [✅]; [UP] +10% YoY Effective Tax Rate: 3.0% (vs. 7.0% YoY)

3.0% (vs. 7.0% YoY) GAAP Gross Profit: $1.478B [✅]; [UP] +31% YoY

$1.478B [✅]; [UP] +31% YoY GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense: $0.586B [✅]; [UP] +16% YoY

$0.586B [✅]; [UP] +16% YoY GAAP General and Administrative Expense: $0.332B [✅]; [UP] +4% YoY

CEO Commentary:

Tony Xu: “We are very pleased with our financial performance and ability to execute against key strategic priorities so far in 2025. Our relentless focus on building great products for consumers, merchants, and Dashers is reflected in our record results.”

CFO Commentary:

Prabir Adarkar: “The growth in our revenue and adjusted EBITDA demonstrates our strong operational execution and the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives. We are excited about the future as we continue to expand our offerings.”

Other Executives:

Shivangi Gupta, VP of Strategy: “The acquisitions of SevenRooms and Deliveroo will significantly enhance our capabilities and expand our market presence, allowing us to better serve our customers.”

