Live: Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Earnings Analysis After the Bell 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Investors will focus on execution in EV and data center segments amid rising competition in GaN/SiC markets

Q1 beat expectations, but stock response was muted — outlook and order trends must re-accelerate

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) reports Q2 2025 results after market close, with the stock attempting to recover from a multi-quarter downtrend despite strong long-term GaN and SiC positioning. In Q1, the company topped revenue and EPS estimates and reaffirmed its full-year targets, but post-earnings gains were limited. For Q2, investors will be watching whether design wins in data center, EV, and industrial markets are converting to meaningful top-line growth, and whether gross margins can stabilize after being compressed by product mix and pricing dynamics.

What to Expect

– Revenue: $29.32 million

– EPS (Normalized): –$0.05

– FY 2025 Revenue: $135.17 million

– FY 2025 EPS: –$0.19

Key Areas to Watch

Data Center and EV Design Win Conversion

Management emphasized progress in high-voltage SiC deployments across electric vehicles, AI infrastructure, and hyperscale data centers. Investors want to see how quickly these wins are converting to production volume and backlog visibility.

Gross Margin Recovery

Last quarter’s margin was impacted by unfavorable mix and inventory adjustments. Commentary around pricing power, cost-down initiatives, and improving product mix will shape expectations.

China and Industrial Demand Trends

Navitas previously flagged weakness in China-based industrial and consumer end markets. Any signs of recovery — or additional deterioration — could materially impact the 2H outlook.

SiC Expansion Execution

The company is expanding fabless SiC module offerings and ramping customer sampling. Progress updates here will be critical to validating the long-term growth story.

Cash Usage and OpEx Discipline

Though capitalized, Navitas is still operating cash flow negative. Investors will watch for commentary on R&D, SG&A, and the company’s strategy to bridge toward operating leverage.

