Live: Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Earnings Analysis After the Bell

Key Points
-
Investors will focus on execution in EV and data center segments amid rising competition in GaN/SiC markets
-
Q1 beat expectations, but stock response was muted — outlook and order trends must re-accelerate
-
Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
Live Updates
Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Navitas (NVTS) dropped 13% after earnings, but the long-term story tied to Nvidia’s next-gen AI data centers remains intact.
While Q3 guidance was weak, the company is pivoting from mobile chips to become a key supplier for 800V AI infrastructure, with GaN and SiC tech powering future Nvidia server racks.
Execution will take time — with production starting in 2027 — but if data center buildouts continue, today’s pullback may look like a long-term entry point. Near-term reset, long-term leverage.
Navitas Earnings Call Starts in 15 Minutes
More info will follow when the earnings call commences at 5 PM EDT.
First Reaction
Post-Earnings Move: 🔻 –13.42%
What Happened:
-
Revenue of $14.5M slightly beat estimates ($14.43M)
-
EPS of –$0.05 was in line
-
Non-GAAP operating loss improved to –$10.6M vs. –$13.3M YoY
-
Cash rose to $161M following a $100M equity raise
But the Q3 revenue guide of $10.0M ±$0.5M shocked investors — a 31% QoQ decline. Management cited China tariff headwinds and a more selective mobile strategy as reasons for the drop.
Navitas also announced a major strategic pivot:
-
New collaboration with NVIDIA targeting 800V AI data centers
-
$2.6B TAM targeted across SiC and GaN infrastructure by 2030
-
Expanded foundry capacity via Powerchip partnership
Why the Stock Is Dropping:
-
Q3 guide was far worse than expected, highlighting near-term revenue compression
-
New AI/data center strategy is multi-year, with volume ramp not expected until 2027
-
Equity dilution from $100M capital raise added pressure
-
Mobile market reset likely to shrink near-term top line
Investors expected design win conversion or margin inflection. Instead, they got a strategic reset with a longer timeline.
My Take:
This was a “visionary but painful” print. While the pivot toward AI infrastructure is bold and well-structured, the immediate downside to revenue and dilution makes the story difficult to own short-term.
With execution timelines stretching into 2026–2027, Navitas now requires patient capital. The bull case depends on whether partnerships with NVIDIA and Powerchip translate into credible near-term momentum — and not just a roadmap.
What Changed This Quarter:
-
Q3 guidance slashed, sharp sequential revenue decline forecast
-
Announced strategic pivot toward AI data center opportunity ($2.6B TAM by 2030)
-
Partnered with NVIDIA on 800V power architecture development
-
Partnered with Powerchip for 8” GaN production, lowering cost and increasing capacity
-
Raised $97M net from 20M common share offering
-
Mobile/consumer deprioritized — expected to shrink but improve margins
-
Development samples for new AI-targeted designs expected by Q4 2025, volume by 2027
Guidance Update:
-
Q3 Revenue: $10.0M ± $0.5M (vs. $14.5M in Q2)
-
Q3 Gross Margin (Non-GAAP): 38.5% ± 0.5%
-
Q3 OpEx (Non-GAAP): ~$15.5M
Management attributes the guide-down to China tariffs and deliberate rebalancing toward higher-margin AI and infrastructure market
Quick take
Navitas posted another transitional quarter, slightly beating revenue expectations and matching EPS at –$0.05. However, the focus immediately shifts to Q3 guidance, where the company sees revenue plunging 31% QoQ due to China tariffs and a narrower mobile strategy.
Despite near-term pain, management unveiled a massive pivot toward AI data centers and energy infrastructure, backed by a new NVIDIA partnership, a $100M capital raise, and new low-cost GaN manufacturing via Powerchip
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Result
|Revenue
|$14.5M
|$14.43M
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|–$0.05
|–$0.05
|➖ In Line
|Q3 Revenue Guide
|$10.0M ±0.5M
|~$14M+
|❌ Miss
|Q3 Gross Margin Guide
|38.5% ±0.5pt
|~38–40%
|➖ In Line
Management Tone:
CEO Gene Sheridan emphasized “creating an even bigger new market” in AI and infrastructure, but acknowledged mobile softness and tariff risks. The tone is strategic but defensive, recognizing a challenging reset period.
Earnings are in and stock is down 9%
Navitas posted a narrow revenue beat in Q2 while holding EPS flat with estimates. The 3% sequential revenue growth is a modest positive in light of ongoing macro and inventory headwinds, but the 29% YoY decline in revenue remains a concern. That said, EPS improved both YoY and QoQ, suggesting tight cost control and margin stabilization may be emerging.
This was not a breakout quarter — but it does show incremental progress toward normalization and backlog conversion.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Result
|EPS (Adj.)
|–$0.05
|–$0.05
|❌ In Line
|Revenue
|$14.49M
|$14.43M
|✅ Beat
How Navitas Performed After Recent Earnings
Navitas has posted subdued stock reactions across the past four quarters, with an average 7-day move of –0.73%. A bullish guidance surprise could break that trend.
|Quarter
|Earnings Date
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|May 5, 2025
|+0.66%
|+0.10%
|+1.53%
|Q4 2024
|Feb 24, 2025
|–0.35%
|+1.39%
|+2.96%
|Q3 2024
|Nov 4, 2024
|–2.86%
|–4.64%
|–3.61%
|Q2 2024
|Aug 5, 2024
|–0.69%
|+0.21%
|–3.11%
Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) reports Q2 2025 results after market close, with the stock attempting to recover from a multi-quarter downtrend despite strong long-term GaN and SiC positioning. In Q1, the company topped revenue and EPS estimates and reaffirmed its full-year targets, but post-earnings gains were limited. For Q2, investors will be watching whether design wins in data center, EV, and industrial markets are converting to meaningful top-line growth, and whether gross margins can stabilize after being compressed by product mix and pricing dynamics.
What to Expect
– Revenue: $29.32 million
– EPS (Normalized): –$0.05
– FY 2025 Revenue: $135.17 million
– FY 2025 EPS: –$0.19
Key Areas to Watch
Data Center and EV Design Win Conversion
Management emphasized progress in high-voltage SiC deployments across electric vehicles, AI infrastructure, and hyperscale data centers. Investors want to see how quickly these wins are converting to production volume and backlog visibility.
Gross Margin Recovery
Last quarter’s margin was impacted by unfavorable mix and inventory adjustments. Commentary around pricing power, cost-down initiatives, and improving product mix will shape expectations.
China and Industrial Demand Trends
Navitas previously flagged weakness in China-based industrial and consumer end markets. Any signs of recovery — or additional deterioration — could materially impact the 2H outlook.
SiC Expansion Execution
The company is expanding fabless SiC module offerings and ramping customer sampling. Progress updates here will be critical to validating the long-term growth story.
Cash Usage and OpEx Discipline
Though capitalized, Navitas is still operating cash flow negative. Investors will watch for commentary on R&D, SG&A, and the company’s strategy to bridge toward operating leverage.
This May Seem Unusual (sponsor)
Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? It’s true. Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret: using a ‘0% Intro APR‘ card.
Here’s how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.