Live: Will Upstart Smash Earnings Today?

Key Points Management cited no material macro drag in Q1 and highlighted a $500 million AT-the-market shelf and Fortress capital commitment for funding flexibility.

Q1 contribution margin of 55 % slipped 200 bp Y/Y on lower take-rates; investors will watch if fee mix or net-interest income can re-lift margins.

Consensus models call for $225.4 million in Q2 revenue, with net interest income of $15 million underpinning fee-driven growth.

Upstart (Nasdaq: UPST) reports Q2 earnings immediately after the market closes today. After delivering Q1 revenue of $213 million (+67 % Y/Y) and a $0.30 adj. EPS beat—driven by $28 million net interest income above expectations—investors will assess whether rising loan volume and funding-cost dynamics can sustain growth and margins amid evolving macro risks. The Q2 guide and commentary on consumer credit trends will be pivotal.

What to Expect – Estimates

Consensus (Yahoo Finance)

Revenue: $225.4 million

EPS (Non-GAAP): $0.25

Full-Year FY 2025

FY 2025 Revenue: $1.01 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $1.49

These imply ~58 % Y/Y revenue growth and a swing from a $0.20 loss to $1.49 EPS.

Key Areas to Watch

Q2 Guidance & Macro Outlook

Management expects Q2 revenue ~$225 million (fees $210 million; net interest income $15 million), with contribution margin ~55 %; any deviation will signal macro-driven credit performance changes.

Funding-Cost Dynamics

With AT-the-market capacity of $500 million and Fortress now financing >50 % of originations, investors will listen for funding-cost guidance and mix shifts across capital partners.

Credit-Performance Trends

Q1 saw net charge-offs stabilize; commentary on delinquency trends in subprime and near-prime cohorts will be scrutinized for forward-looking risk signals.

Margin Leverage vs. Volume Growth

Q1 contribution margin dipped 200 bp due to lower take-rates; investors will watch if volume growth (241k loans in Q1) can offset margin pressure and drive operating leverage.

Capital Return & Buybacks

Any update to share-repurchase programs or dividend intent will be read as a signal of balance-sheet confidence and free-cash-flow trajectory.

