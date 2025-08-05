Live: Will Super Micro Computer Soar After Q4 Earnings 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Hyperscale & AI Backlog to Sustain Record Q4 Revenue of $2.76 B, Pointing to Continued Strength

Gross Margin Outlook Under Pressure After 810 bp Expansion, Component Costs & Mix Key

Channel Inventory Normalization Risks Ahead of Q4 Guide, Backlog Commentary Critical

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Super Micro Computer(Nasdaq: SMCI) reports Q4 FY 2025 results after the U.S. market close. Following a blowout Q3—where revenue rose over 50 % Y/Y to $2.6 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $7.10 crushed estimates—investors will assess whether hyperscale and AI-related backlog can offset channel destocking and supply-chain headwinds. Guidance for Q1 FY 2026 and margin outlook will be under particular scrutiny given the elevated operating leverage.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after SMCI’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What to Expect – Estimates

Consensus (Yahoo Finance)

Revenue: $2.76 billion

EPS (Non-GAAP): $7.40

Full-Year FY 2025

FY 2025 Revenue: $11.2 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $28.50

Both imply ~45 % Y/Y top-line growth and ~50 % Y/Y EPS growth versus FY 2024’s $7.7 billion/$19 base.

Key Areas to Watch

Hyperscale & AI Backlog

Management highlighted a record $5 billion AI/hyperscale backlog entering Q4; investors will listen for commentary on customer ramp timing and any push-outs.

Management highlighted a record $5 billion AI/hyperscale backlog entering Q4; investors will listen for commentary on customer ramp timing and any push-outs. Gross-Margin Outlook

After an 810 bp Y/Y margin expansion to 24.5 % in Q3, investors will parse guidance on component-cost trends and mix shifts as lower-margin OEM builds normalize.

After an 810 bp Y/Y margin expansion to 24.5 % in Q3, investors will parse guidance on component-cost trends and mix shifts as lower-margin OEM builds normalize. Channel Inventory Levels

Analysts expect some channel destocking in Q4; any indication of accelerated inventory digestion could signal near-term headwinds, while stable levels suggest sustained end-market demand.

Analysts expect some channel destocking in Q4; any indication of accelerated inventory digestion could signal near-term headwinds, while stable levels suggest sustained end-market demand. Supply-Chain Resilience

Updates on lead-time improvements or bottleneck resolutions will reveal SMCI’s ability to meet strong demand without eroding margins.

Updates on lead-time improvements or bottleneck resolutions will reveal SMCI’s ability to meet strong demand without eroding margins. Model-Reset Implications

Consensus is built on aggressive growth; any tweak to Q1 FY 2026 guide or full-year outlook will force analysts to adjust multi-year unit and margin assumptions.

Consensus is built on aggressive growth; any tweak to Q1 FY 2026 guide or full-year outlook will force analysts to adjust multi-year unit and margin assumptions.

Don’t Let Your Hard Work Unravel (sponsor) You worked hard to build a six-figure portfolio. But, you’re aware that building a comfortable retirement not just about saving—it’s about strategy. For example, if you’re not taking taxes into account, you’re missing out on a key input to optimize your wealth. Answer a few simple questions to find a financial advisor who can help you take steps to wield your assets in ways to compound over time. Click here to get started now. (Sponsor)