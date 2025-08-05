Live: Will Opendoor Rally After Earnings Tonight? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Guidance on share-repurchases or warehouse-inventory turns will signal confidence in cash flow amid uncertain rate and pricing environment.

After a Q1 beat driven by product mix and technology efficiencies, the margin outlook will hinge on ability to sustain gross profit per home sold.

Investors will look for commentary on July monthly transaction count and any shifts in average take-rate as a read-through on housing demand.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Opendoor Technologies (Nasdaq: OPEN) reports Q2 FY 2025 results after the market close. Following a Q1 beat—where transaction revenue of $213 million topped estimates and adjusted EBITDA turned positive—investors will assess whether the company can sustain strong home-buy/sell volumes and gross-profit margins in a seasonally slow housing market. Forward guidance on inventory turnover and capital deployment will be critical for both operations and valuation.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after OPEN’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What to Expect – Estimates

Consensus (Yahoo Finance)

Revenue: $213.37 million

EPS (Non-GAAP): $0.25

Full-Year FY 2025

FY 2025 Revenue: $1.01 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $1.49

Together these imply ~59 % Y/Y revenue growth and a swing to profitability from a loss of $0.20 per share in FY 2024.

Key Areas to Watch

Monthly Transaction Trends

Analysts will watch July home-buy/sell transactions for signs of sustained consumer demand; a 5 % sequential decline would signal growing rate sensitivity.

Gross Profit per Home

Management highlighted a $16 k gross profit per transaction in Q1; investors will parse any commentary on pricing assists or hold-period cost drag.

Inventory Turnover

With warehouse inventory up 10 % sequentially in Q1, guidance on inventory turns and carrying-cost targets will be read as a gauge of operational discipline.

Funding Costs & Capital Deployment

Opendoor’s cost of funds and any updates to share-repurchase authorization will influence free-cash-flow outlook and near-term return of capital.

Technology-Enabled Efficiency

Any new technology rollout or AI-driven pricing tool updates will be scrutinized for margin-expansion potential and competitive differentiation.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life