Live: Complete Earnings Coverage of Fortinet (FTNT)

Key Points Security services and SASE now account for 35% of total billings and are growing over 25% YoY.

Management raised FY25 margin guidance following strong Q1 operating leverage.

Firewall upgrade cycle is expected to accelerate in the second half of the year.

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) will report Q2 results after the close. Wall Street is looking for $1.63 billion in revenue and $0.59 in EPS, with improving product mix and expanding margins in focus. After raising its full-year operating margin forecast in Q1, management set expectations for a stronger firewall refresh cycle in H2 and continued growth in AI-powered SecOps and SASE adoption.

What to Expect

Revenue: $1.63 billion

EPS (Normalized): $0.59

FY 2025 Revenue: $6.76 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $2.49

These figures imply 13.4% YoY revenue growth and 3.7% EPS growth for the quarter.

Key Areas to Watch

Momentum in Unified SASE and SecOps

Management reported 18% YoY billing growth for Unified SASE and 29% growth in AI-driven SecOps, together accounting for 35% of total billings. Notably, ARR from these segments reached $1.6B, growing over 25%. Analysts will look for sustained expansion in both, especially given macro uncertainty.

Firewall Refresh Cycle Gaining Steam

While customers remain cautious, Fortinet reiterated that a record firewall upgrade cycle is expected to ramp in H2 2025. Management highlighted growing interest from enterprise customers replacing aging hardware and adopting integrated services.

Strong Operating Leverage and Margin Guidance

FTNT posted a 34.2% operating margin in Q1 — 320bps above guidance. Despite FX headwinds, the company raised the midpoint of full-year operating margin guidance, signaling confidence in efficiency and demand resiliency.

Geographic and Vertical Strength

EMEA led growth, especially in OT security and government contracts. Fortinet also closed three 8-figure deals in Q1, up from one YoY, with financial services and global governments as top-performing verticals.

Channel and Customer Expansion

Net new logos rose +14% YoY. While SMBs still tend to start with FortiGate deployments, management noted growing multi-product adoption in both new and existing accounts. Channel checks and incentives are expected to accelerate service revenue into H2.

SASE Differentiation and Competitive Displacement

Fortinet claimed it is replacing legacy VPNs and even other SASE players due to its single-OS platform, FortiASIC hardware, and Sovereign SASE capabilities — a trend expected to accelerate in regulated industries like healthcare and finance.

