Live: Symbotic (SYM) Reports Earnings Today - Will Shares Skyrocket?

Key Points Symbotic reports its Fiscal Q3 earnings after the bell, we expect their earnings release to hit shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s Wall Street’s consensus figures for Fiscal Q3 earnings. Anything above these numbers is a ‘beat.’ GAAP EPS: ($.01) Adjusted EPS: $.05 Revenue: $533.25 million EBITDA: $28.9 million Gross Margin: 20.4%

We’ll be hosting a live blog on Symbotic earnings the moment they’re released. You’ll get live news and analysis posting in real time on this page right after earnings release shortly after the bell. All you have to do is stay on this page and new updates will automatically load.

Symbotic (Nasdaq: SYM) shares are on fire. The company’s stock is up 122% since June 10th. It’s clear that we’re about to enter an era of fantastic progress in robotics, and investors are lining up to buy shares of Symbotics as one of the strongest pure plays on the trend in the market today.

So, few companies have as much at stake this earnings season as Symbotic. The company can continue attracting investor attention with a strong report today. However, an earnings miss could lead to a rapid sell-off after such a furious rally across the past two months.

With that, let’s look back at what Symbotic reported last quarter.

Symbotic Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:

EPS: $(0.04)

$(0.04) Normalized EPS: $.05

$.05 Revenue: $550.0M [✅]; UP +40% YoY

$550.0M [✅]; UP +40% YoY Gross Margin: 22.2% [✅]; UP +450 bps YoY

22.2% [✅]; UP +450 bps YoY Net Income: $(21.4)M [❌];

$(21.4)M [❌]; Adjusted EBITDA: $34.7M [✅]; UP +308% YoY

$34.7M [✅]; UP +308% YoY Free Cash Flow: $249.0M; UP +1,367% YoY

Outlook:

Revenue: $520M to $540M [➖] Symbotic expects continued growth driven by strong project execution and product innovation. The company is committed to improving execution while investing in future growth and innovation.

$520M to $540M [➖]

Q2 Segment Performance:

Systems Revenue: $513.4M [✅]; UP +38% YoY

$513.4M [✅]; UP +38% YoY Software Maintenance and Support Revenue: $6.7M [✅]; UP +160% YoY

$6.7M [✅]; UP +160% YoY Operation Services Revenue: $29.6M [✅]; UP +47% YoY

Other Key Q2 Metrics:

Adj. Operating Income: $(32.1)M

$(32.1)M Adj. Operating Expenses: $139.9M [✅]; UP +47% YoY

$139.9M [✅]; UP +47% YoY R&D Expenses: $61.5M [✅]; UP +32% YoY

$61.5M [✅]; UP +32% YoY Effective Tax Rate: 6.9% (vs. 0.5% YoY)

6.9% (vs. 0.5% YoY) Cash and Cash Equivalents: $955.0M; UP +7% QoQ

CEO Commentary:

Rick Cohen: “Our execution has improved, and our margins expanded. With stronger project execution and a compelling roadmap of product innovation, we remain well-positioned to deliver increasing value to our stakeholders.”

CFO Commentary:

Carol Hibbard: “Second quarter revenue grew by 40% year-over-year, and we delivered a record number of system starts and completes. Looking forward, we remain committed to delivering improved execution while investing to support our future growth and innovation.”

