Live: Symbotic (SYM) Reports Earnings Today - Will Shares Skyrocket?

Key Points
-
Symbotic reports its Fiscal Q3 earnings after the bell, we expect their earnings release to hit shortly after 4 p.m. ET.
-
Here’s Wall Street’s consensus figures for Fiscal Q3 earnings. Anything above these numbers is a ‘beat.’
- GAAP EPS: ($.01)
- Adjusted EPS: $.05
- Revenue: $533.25 million
- EBITDA: $28.9 million
- Gross Margin: 20.4%
-
We'll be hosting a live blog on Symbotic earnings the moment they're released. You'll get live news and analysis posting in real time on this page right after earnings release shortly after the bell.
-
Live Updates
Shares Have Bounced Off the Bottom
Symbotic shares have bounced off where they bottomed and are now down 12.6%.
The big question with these earnings is the company’s guidance.
In giving guidance, Symbotic said they expect a short-term revenue impact next quarter. If the company does a guide job explaining this lighter guide during their earnings call later, we could see these after hours losses moderate.
More Details on Earnings
SYM | Symbotic Q3’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $(0.05) [➖];
- Revenue: $592.1M [✅]; [UP] +26% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 18.2% [✅]; [UP] +65 bps YoY
- Net Income: $(32.0)M [✅
- Adj. EBITDA: $45.4M [✅]; [UP] +1,560% YoY
Q3’25 Outlook:
- Revenue: $590M to $610M [➖]
- Symbotic expects a temporary short-term impact on revenue due to the launch of a proprietary new storage structure, which will shift schedules but does not affect the backlog.
- The new structure is anticipated to support long-term value creation.
Q3 Segment Performance:
- Systems Revenue: $559.1M [✅]; [UP] +24% YoY
- Software Maintenance and Support Revenue: $8.1M [✅]; [UP] +129% YoY
- Operation Services Revenue: $24.9M [✅]; [UP] +54% YoY
Other Key Q3 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $(36.6)M [✅]; [DOWN] +3% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $144.2M [✅]; [UP] +55% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $52.1M [✅]; [UP] +17% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $(153.2)M; [DOWN] +558% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: (0.1)% (vs. (0.2)% YoY)
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $777.6M
- Inventories: $138.9M
- Accounts Receivable: $136.2M
CEO Commentary:
- Rick Cohen: “We continue to deliver strong results and drive operational progress. We are building on this momentum with game-changing innovations that are unlocking new opportunities across the supply chain as we have unveiled with our next generation storage structure.”
CFO Commentary:
- Carol Hibbard: “Revenue grew 26% and gross margins improved once again year-over-year. Looking ahead, with the launch of a proprietary new storage structure, we expect a temporary short-term impact on revenue based on schedules shifting to accommodate. Importantly, the new structure does not affect our backlog and supports our long-term value creation.”
Other Executives:
- Charlie Anderson, VP of Investor Relations: “We are excited about the future and the potential of our new technologies to transform the supply chain.”
Sell-Off Accelerating
Shares are now down 14%. Symbotic shares had been red-hot since mid-June and its a guidance miss, so a severe reaction is to be expected.
Outlook is for $600 million at the midpoint
OK, we found what Wall Street doesn’t like.
Outlook is $600 million in revenue at the midpoint and EBITDA of $47 million at the midpoint. Here’s what Wall Street had expected:
- Revenue: $636 million
- EBITDA: $52.1 million
Guidance is what’s causing this drop.
Sales Absolutely Crush Expectations
Sales came in at $592 million which absolutely crushes consensus expectations.
Earnings are -$.05 adjusted which is below expectations, but we still find this reaction a little puzzling.
Earnings Out Already - Shares Down 11%
Earnings are out immediately and shares just dropped 11%. We’re following along, updates will post auotmatically.
Shares of Symbotic Are Down Today
It’s been a good day for technology stocks in general with the Nasdaq up 1.2%, yet shares of Symbotic are down today.
As of 2:35 p.m. ET, shares of the company have dropped 1.9%. Other stocks in the robotics ‘basket’ of are down – such as Outster, which is down 5% – so this could be some profit-taking after many robotics stocks have been seeing impressive gains in recent months.
What Wall Street Expects This Quarter
We previously looked at what Symbotic reported last quarter. Let’s look at what Wall Street expects them to report this quarter:
Wall Street Consensus for Symbotic’s FQ3
- GAAP EPS: ($.01)
- Adjusted EPS: $.05
- Revenue: $533.25 million
- EBITDA: $28.9 million
- Gross Margin: 20.4%
And Wall Street will also be closely watching what the company guides to next quarter. Here’s what they expect:
- Revenue: $636 million
- EBITDA: $52.1 million
Be on the lookout for whether the midpoint of Symbotic’s guidance comes in over these figures. With shares having run up so much in recent months, its likely the company will need a beat and raise for shares to rally tomorrow.
Symbotic (Nasdaq: SYM) shares are on fire. The company’s stock is up 122% since June 10th. It’s clear that we’re about to enter an era of fantastic progress in robotics, and investors are lining up to buy shares of Symbotics as one of the strongest pure plays on the trend in the market today.
So, few companies have as much at stake this earnings season as Symbotic. The company can continue attracting investor attention with a strong report today. However, an earnings miss could lead to a rapid sell-off after such a furious rally across the past two months.
We’ll be hosting a live blog on Symbotic earnings the moment they’re released. You’ll get live news and analysis posting in real time on this page right after earnings release shortly after the bell. All you have to do is stay on this page and new updates will automatically load.
With that, let’s look back at what Symbotic reported last quarter.
Symbotic Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
- EPS: $(0.04)
- Normalized EPS: $.05
- Revenue: $550.0M [✅]; UP +40% YoY
- Gross Margin: 22.2% [✅]; UP +450 bps YoY
- Net Income: $(21.4)M [❌];
- Adjusted EBITDA: $34.7M [✅]; UP +308% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $249.0M; UP +1,367% YoY
Outlook:
- Revenue: $520M to $540M [➖]
- Symbotic expects continued growth driven by strong project execution and product innovation.
- The company is committed to improving execution while investing in future growth and innovation.
Q2 Segment Performance:
- Systems Revenue: $513.4M [✅]; UP +38% YoY
- Software Maintenance and Support Revenue: $6.7M [✅]; UP +160% YoY
- Operation Services Revenue: $29.6M [✅]; UP +47% YoY
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $(32.1)M
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $139.9M [✅]; UP +47% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $61.5M [✅]; UP +32% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 6.9% (vs. 0.5% YoY)
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $955.0M; UP +7% QoQ
CEO Commentary:
- Rick Cohen: “Our execution has improved, and our margins expanded. With stronger project execution and a compelling roadmap of product innovation, we remain well-positioned to deliver increasing value to our stakeholders.”
CFO Commentary:
- Carol Hibbard: “Second quarter revenue grew by 40% year-over-year, and we delivered a record number of system starts and completes. Looking forward, we remain committed to delivering improved execution while investing to support our future growth and innovation.”
