Live Earnings Analysis: ADP Beats Earnings - Will Shares Rally?

Key Points
-
ADP is reporting its fiscal Q4 earnings before the bell today.
-
The company is expected to post adjusted EPS of $2.23 and revenue of $5.05 billion.
-
Earnings are expected to hit newswires around 7 a.m. ET. Updates will automatically post to this live blog if you leave this page open.
-
Discover Our Top Stock Ideas for Free: Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.
Live Updates
ADP Up 1%
ADP jumped in the first 10 minutes of trading and is now trading up about 1% on the day. Earnings were solid overall and don’t change the narrative on the company. The biggest ‘limiter’ to future gains is ADP’s valuation. Trading at 32X trailing earnings, ADP trades at the upper end of its historical valuation range.
GDP Stronger Than Expected
GDP figures just came out which show the U.S. economy grew at 3% in Q2, higher than expectations. ADP has reacted little to the macro news, shares are flat as of 8:45 a.m. ET.
ADP's Earnings at a Glance
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, with revenues increasing by 8% to $5.1 billion for the quarter and 7% to $20.6 billion for the year.
Adjusted diluted EPS for the quarter was $2.26, surpassing the estimated EPS of $2.23. The company also announced a 9% increase in adjusted net earnings to $923 million for the quarter.
For fiscal 2025, ADP achieved a 9% growth in adjusted EBIT to $5.3 billion, with a margin expansion of 50 basis points to 26.0%.
Looking ahead, ADP forecasts fiscal 2026 revenue growth of 5% to 6% and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 8% to 10%.
CEO Maria Black highlighted strong client satisfaction and the company’s commitment to innovation as key drivers of performance. ADP’s Employer Services and PEO Services segments both reported revenue growth, with Employer Services seeing an 8% increase for the quarter. The company also noted a 16% increase in interest on funds held for clients for the fiscal year.
ADP Beats on the Top and Bottom Line
Here are the headline figures from ADP:
- Revenue: $5.10 billion (Wall Street expected $5.05 billion)
- Adjusted EPS: $2.26 (Wall Street expected $2.23 billion)
ADP Shares are Slightly Higher
ADP earnings are out and shares have edged slightly higher. Right now the stock is up .4% in premarket trading. We’ll follow up with earnings analysis next.
Here's What Wall Street Expects Today
We’ve looked back at what ADP delivered in April, now let’s preview what Wall Street is expecting when the company reports earnings this morning:
Wall Street Consensus for Fiscal Q4
- Revenue: $5.05 billion
- Adjusted EPS: $2.23
- Free Cash Flow: $1.2 Billion
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026 (which will run July 2025 to June 2026), here’s what Wall Street expects from ADP:
- Revenue: $22.3 billion
- Adjusted EPS: $11.53
Automatic Data Processing (Nasdaq: ADP) reports its Fiscal Q4 earnings before the bell today and we’ll be analyzing the release in this live blog.
So far this year shares are up about 6.5%, but ADP has been on a long run of success. Across the past year, shares are up 21% and across the past five years they’ve gained 132%. Could earnings this morning fuel a rally across the second half of the year? We’ll be digging into the numbers to see what Wall Street likes and Wall Street hates.
All you have to do is stay on this page and we’ll post automatic updates throughout the morning. Let’s start by looking at ADP’s last earnings report.
A Look Back at Automatic Data Processing’s Fiscal Q3
When ADP reported their last earnings on April 30th, here’s what the company delivered:
ADP | Automatic Data Processing Q3’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $3.06 ✅; UP +6% YoY
- Revenue: $5.6B [✅]; UP +6% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 29.3% [✅]; UP +10 bps YoY
- Net Income: $1.2B [✅]; UP +5% YoY
Fiscal 2025 Outlook:
- Revenue: $19.203B ±6% to 7% [✅]
- ADP expects continued growth driven by strong demand for its HCM solutions and effective client retention strategies.
- The company is focused on maintaining its competitive edge through innovation and service excellence.
Q3 Segment Performance:
- Employer Services Revenue: $3.768B [✅]; UP +5% YoY
- PEO Services Revenue: $1.789B [✅]; UP +7% YoY
- Interest on Funds Held for Clients: $355M [✅]; UP +11% YoY
Other Key Q3 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $1.629B [✅]; UP +6% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $2.535B [✅]; UP +5% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $247.1M [✅]; UP +2% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $3.501B; UP +22% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 23.0% (vs. 23.0% YoY)
CEO Commentary:
- Maria Black: “Our solid third quarter results reflect the strength and consistency of our business and the dedication of our associates who helped drive new record highs in client satisfaction this fiscal year. As the world of work evolves, we will maintain our strategic progress and continue to lead the way through our resilient and broad-based business portfolio, market-leading product offerings, and the differentiated service we provide our clients each day.”
CFO Commentary:
- Don McGuire: “With good outcomes in revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter, we are positioned for strong overall fiscal 2025 results. We remain focused on delivering against our revenue and profitability commitments as we continue to invest in our business to drive sustainable, long-term growth.”
Strategic Updates:
- ADP is raising its full-year guidance for adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted diluted EPS growth, reflecting confidence in its operational performance and market position.
“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.