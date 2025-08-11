Live: Will GoPro (GRPO) Continue Is Surge After Q2 Earnings 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points GoPro targets subscription growth and new camera launches to offset competitive pressures.

Investors watch for margin improvements amid cost-cutting and retail expansion.

Stock faces volatility as market weighs profitability against soft guidance.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) reports its Q2 2025 earnings after market close today, as it navigates a challenging consumer electronics landscape. The action camera pioneer aims to capitalize on new product launches and a growing subscription base to drive revenue, following a mixed 2024 with improving margins but persistent losses. The stock has soared over 60% over the past 6 months as retail investors have been buying up shares, but can the business outcomes justify such a steep run up in share price?

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after GoPro’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What to Expect

Revenue : No current revenue targets from Wall Street for Q2.

EPS (Normalized) : -$0.06.

And full-year estimates are currently set at:

FY 2025 Revenue : $723.35 million.

FY 2025 EPS: $0.03.

Key Areas to Watch

Camera Sales and Product Innovation : Management highlighted strong demand for the HERO13 Black, with new features driving upgrades. Investors will look for unit sales figures and early feedback on any Q2 product refreshes. Competitive pressure from smartphone cameras and rivals like DJI remains a concern, making innovation critical to sustaining market share.

Subscription Growth : GoPro’s subscription service, with over 2 million subscribers in Q1, was a bright spot for recurring revenue. Updates on subscriber additions and retention rates will signal the success of bundling strategies. Growth here could offset hardware volatility and improve long-term profitability.

Gross Margin Improvements : Cost-cutting initiatives improved non-GAAP gross margins to 34% in Q1 2025. Investors will seek confirmation of sustained margin expansion, particularly through supply chain efficiencies and reduced promotions. Any slippage could pressure the stock given tight cash flow dynamics.

Retail and E-Commerce Expansion : Management emphasized partnerships with retailers like Best Buy and Amazon to boost distribution. Details on new retail channels or international expansion will be key to driving top-line growth. Success in emerging markets could counterbalance U.S. slowdowns amid economic uncertainty.

Cost Discipline and Cash Flow : GoPro reduced operating expenses by 10% year-over-year in Q1. Investors will watch for further progress in controlling costs and preserving cash reserves. With limited analyst coverage and a low price target ($0.50), positive cash flow updates could restore investor confidence.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Choose Your Fit Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Get started today! (sponsor)