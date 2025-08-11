Live: Will GoPro (GRPO) Continue Is Surge After Q2 Earnings

Key Points
GoPro targets subscription growth and new camera launches to offset competitive pressures.
Investors watch for margin improvements amid cost-cutting and retail expansion.
Stock faces volatility as market weighs profitability against soft guidance.
Live Updates
Final Reaction
What Changed This Quarter
✅ Gross margin rose to 36.0%, up 530bps YoY
✅ Operating expenses reduced by 32% YoY
✅ Adjusted EBITDA improved 83% YoY
❌ Revenue down 18%, subscriptions flat
❌ Missed on EPS and revenue consensus
⚠️ Subscriber count dipped 3% to 2.45M
✅ Introduced new HERO13 Ultra Wide + AI content licensing initiative
⚖️ Profitability guided for Q4 2025 — but no numerical update
Key Operating Highlights
Despite a drop in hardware volumes, improved margins and tight cost control allowed GoPro to narrow losses and stabilize EBITDA performance.
|Metric or Milestone
|Q2 2025 Result
|YoY / Context
|Revenue
|$153M
|–18% YoY
|Camera Unit Sell-Through
|~500K units
|–23% YoY
|Subscription Revenue
|$26M
|Flat YoY
|Subscriber Count
|2.45M
|–3% YoY
|Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
|36.0%
|+530 bps YoY
|Adjusted EBITDA
|–$5.7M
|+83% improvement YoY
|Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)
|$63.4M
|–32% YoY
Management Commentary
“In Q2 2025, year-over-year, we improved gross margin to 36.0%, up from 30.7%, reduced operating expenses 32%, and improved adjusted EBITDA 83%.”
— Brian McGee, CFO and COO
Management emphasized that structural changes from 2024 are finally bearing fruit. Investors are clearly keying in on cost efficiency over near-term growth as a recovery story takes shape.
Guidance Update
|Category
|Q2 2025 Update
|Direction
|Q4 Profitability Outlook
|Restoring growth and profitability by Q4 2025
|📈 Reaffirmed
|Hardware/Software Diversification
|Broader portfolio launches in H2 2025
|📈 Positive
|Gross Margin
|Improved to 36.0%; highest in multiple quarters
|📈 Beat
|Operating Expenses
|Down 32% YoY
|📈 Better
While near-term revenue continues to decline, management guided toward a Q4 profitability inflection — anchoring sentiment in longer-term stabilization.
Earnings in for GPRO and shares are muted after-hours
|Metric
|Actual
|Consensus (Implied)
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$153M
|~$161.9M (implied)
|❌ Miss
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|–$0.08
|–$0.06
|❌ Miss
|Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
|36.0%
|N/A
|✅ Beat
While GoPro missed on top- and bottom-line expectations, investors rewarded significant margin improvement and optimism around Q4 profitability, signaling a modest return of credibility to the turnaround story.
Pre-Earnings Thoughts
Markets close in the next hour with earnings following shortly after.
GoPro’s Q2 2025 earnings are a litmus test for its turnaround strategy amid intense competition and economic headwinds. Strong subscription growth and new camera launches could stabilize revenue, but margins and cost discipline remain critical to achieving FY 2025 profitability.
The company’s retail expansion and leaner cost structure offer upside potential, but limited analyst coverage and a low price target reflect skepticism. Historical stock volatility suggests a muted reaction unless management delivers robust guidance or surprises with new product momentum. Investors should watch for subscriber metrics and any hints of innovative launches to gauge GoPro’s ability to reclaim market relevance.
How GoPro Performed After Past Quarters
GoPro has shown mixed EPS surprises, with positive beats in three of the last four quarters, but stock reactions vary due to concerns over growth. The Q3 2024 beat drove modest gains, while Q2 2024’s decline reflects cautious guidance.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025 (May 12, 2025)
|0.00%
|+4.84%
|+6.45%
|+3.23%
|Q4 2024 (Feb 6, 2025)
|+25.00%
|+5.26%
|+3.51%
|-5.26%
|Q3 2024 (Nov 7, 2024)
|+100.00%
|+3.45%
|+3.45%
|+6.90%
|Q2 2024 (Aug 6, 2024)
|+4.00%
|-5.88%
|-8.82%
|-17.65%
GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) reports its Q2 2025 earnings after market close today, as it navigates a challenging consumer electronics landscape. The action camera pioneer aims to capitalize on new product launches and a growing subscription base to drive revenue, following a mixed 2024 with improving margins but persistent losses. The stock has soared over 60% over the past 6 months as retail investors have been buying up shares, but can the business outcomes justify such a steep run up in share price?
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after GoPro’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
What to Expect
- Revenue: No current revenue targets from Wall Street for Q2.
- EPS (Normalized): -$0.06.
And full-year estimates are currently set at:
- FY 2025 Revenue: $723.35 million.
- FY 2025 EPS: $0.03.
Key Areas to Watch
- Camera Sales and Product Innovation: Management highlighted strong demand for the HERO13 Black, with new features driving upgrades. Investors will look for unit sales figures and early feedback on any Q2 product refreshes. Competitive pressure from smartphone cameras and rivals like DJI remains a concern, making innovation critical to sustaining market share.
- Subscription Growth: GoPro’s subscription service, with over 2 million subscribers in Q1, was a bright spot for recurring revenue. Updates on subscriber additions and retention rates will signal the success of bundling strategies. Growth here could offset hardware volatility and improve long-term profitability.
- Gross Margin Improvements: Cost-cutting initiatives improved non-GAAP gross margins to 34% in Q1 2025. Investors will seek confirmation of sustained margin expansion, particularly through supply chain efficiencies and reduced promotions. Any slippage could pressure the stock given tight cash flow dynamics.
- Retail and E-Commerce Expansion: Management emphasized partnerships with retailers like Best Buy and Amazon to boost distribution. Details on new retail channels or international expansion will be key to driving top-line growth. Success in emerging markets could counterbalance U.S. slowdowns amid economic uncertainty.
- Cost Discipline and Cash Flow: GoPro reduced operating expenses by 10% year-over-year in Q1. Investors will watch for further progress in controlling costs and preserving cash reserves. With limited analyst coverage and a low price target ($0.50), positive cash flow updates could restore investor confidence.
