S&P 500
6,714.20
+1.48%
Dow Jones
46,494.80
+0.40%
Nasdaq 100
24,912.20
+2.57%
Russell 2000
2,416.94
+1.80%
FTSE 100
9,543.80
-0.32%
Nikkei 225
49,601.30
+1.81%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Symbotic’s $22.4B Backlog Sets New High as Next-Gen Storage Boosts Density by 40 Percent

Loading chart data...

Quick Read

  • Symbotic (SYM) launched a new storage structure that increases density 40% and cuts on-site parts by over 90%.
  • Symbotic holds a $22.4B backlog but faces near-term deployment delays as customers shift to the new architecture.
  • CapEx will roughly double over the next few quarters to support production of the new storage components.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Live Updates

Guidance Update

Live
Guidance Item Q1 FY26 Outlook Prior Street View Direction
Revenue $610M to $630M ~ $622M  In line
Adjusted EBITDA $49M to $53M ~ $51M  In line

Guidance comes in steady and consistent with what management telegraphed last quarter. The transition to the new structure is still causing near-term timing friction, but revenue does not appear to be slipping.

Management Commentary

Live

CEO Rick Cohen:
“We delivered on our commitments to achieve strong top-line growth, a significant rise in operational systems, and strong margin expansion in fiscal year 2025 as we continue to enhance our value to customers.”

Interpretation:
Management leaned heavily on execution credibility. The reference to “operational systems” reinforces that installation cadence is improving even as the company pivots to a higher-density architecture. Adding Medline shows early traction in its first new vertical beyond retail.

CFO Izzy Martins:
“Revenue exceeded our expectations, and we delivered strong gross margin expansion and free cash flow in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.”

Interpretation:
The highlight here is free cash flow. Symbotic generated $494 million in FCF in Q4, a powerful counter to concerns about near-term cash draw from the new structure investment cycle.

Big Jump After Earnings

Live
Metric Actual Estimate Beat or Miss
Revenue $618M $604M ✅ Beat

Symbotic cleared the bar with a clean revenue beat and delivered strong margin expansion, while cash surged by $467 million to $1.245 billion. Management reiterated that FY26 is progressing in line with expectations as customers transition to the next generation storage structure. The after-hours move reflects relief that the deployment reset did not worsen and that system-level margins continue to expand.

Symbotic Expands Bot Power Capabilities

Live

Symbotic recently announced a major battery upgrade for its SymBot mobile robots through a partnership with Nyobolt. The new power system delivers six times more energy capacity, ultra-fast charging, and a 40 percent lighter design. It will be retrofittable across existing deployments, expanding bot uptime, range, and operational efficiency in large-scale automated warehouses.

Symbotic (Nasdaq:SYM) reports Q4 FY2025 results after the close, with Wall Street looking for steadier execution following a reset in deployment timing. Management has already signaled that Q4 growth will be less pronounced as customers shift project schedules to incorporate Symbotic’s newly launched storage-structure architecture, which offers higher density and materially faster installation.

This call matters because it should clarify the cadence of deployments into early FY2026, how quickly the new structure scales, and whether margin progress holds amid elevated investment and prototype development. With backlog at $22.4 billion and customer interest rising, investors will be watching how the near-term moderation affects FY26 visibility.

What to Expect

  • Revenue (Q4 FY25): $604 million
  • EPS (Normalized): $0.08

Full-year forecasts:

  • FY 2025 Revenue: $2.23 billion
  • FY 2025 EPS: $0.25
  • FY 2026 Revenue: $2.70 billion
  • FY 2026 EPS: $0.42

Key Areas to Watch

1. Next-Generation Storage Structure Adoption- How quickly the new structure ramps and how many FY26 deployments will use it.
Management highlighted that the new system increases storage density by roughly 40 percent through a cantilever design and pre-assembled components, cutting on-site parts by over 90 percent. Customers have already begun signing projects using the new structure, with installations expected to start mid-FY26. This creates near-term timing friction but a longer-term margin and scalability tailwind.

2. Deployment Pace and Start-to-Acceptance Cycle- Whether Symbotic can sustain the improved installation timelines that drove recent margin gains.
The company shortened several major deployments in Q3, including two Phase 2 systems that completed more than 20 percent faster than predecessors. The start-to-acceptance cycle is central to revenue and profit recognition, making any Q4 commentary on installation efficiency critical.

3. Margin Progress Across Systems, Software, and Ops- Can systems margins hold near Q3 levels and can software maintain 70 percent+ gross margin?
Management reiterated its long-term path toward 30 percent systems margins, with next-gen structure efficiencies expected to be a key enabler. Software margins exceeded 70 percent again last quarter, aided by scale from new acceptances, and investors will look for confirmation that these levels are sustainable.

4. Backlog Stability and Customer Mix- Backlog trajectory and any shifts between Walmart, GreenBox, and new customer pipelines. Backlog held at $22.4 billion, and management noted accelerating inbound interest following early previews of the new structure. Investors will watch closely for commentary on new customer signings and GreenBox’s installation ramp, where three systems are already in deployment.

5. Cash Flow and CapEx Step-Up- Magnitude of near-term investment tied to the new structure. Free cash flow swung negative in Q3 due to timing, but management disclosed that CapEx will roughly double over the next few quarters as Symbotic invests in equipment to build the new storage components. Any guidance around FY26 cash needs will be important.

By Joel South Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Symbotic’s $22.4B Backlog Sets New High as Next-Gen Storage Boosts Density by 40 Percent

© Canva

Continue Reading

Live: Will Oracle Pop After Earnings Tonight?
Joel South | Sep 9, 2025

Live: Will Oracle Pop After Earnings Tonight?

Live Updates Get The Best Symbotic Inc - Class A Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Complete Coverage of Zoom’s Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Nov 24, 2025

Live: Complete Coverage of Zoom’s Q3 Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best Symbotic Inc - Class A Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Will Seagate (STX) Pop After Q1 Earnings?
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

Live: Will Seagate (STX) Pop After Q1 Earnings?

Live Updates Get The Best Symbotic Inc - Class A Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Complete NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Joel South | Nov 19, 2025

Complete NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best Symbotic Inc - Class A Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Could UiPath (PATH) Surge After Releasing Earnings Results?
Joel South | Sep 4, 2025

Live: Could UiPath (PATH) Surge After Releasing Earnings Results?

Live Updates Get The Best Symbotic Inc - Class A Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Complete BigBear.ai (BBAI) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Joel South | Nov 10, 2025

Live: Complete BigBear.ai (BBAI) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best Symbotic Inc - Class A Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Super Micro Computer Sinks 16% After Earnings Create New Margin Fears
Joel South | Aug 5, 2025

Live: Super Micro Computer Sinks 16% After Earnings Create New Margin Fears

Live Updates Get The Best Symbotic Inc - Class A Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Symbotic (SYM) Reports Earnings Today – Will Shares Skyrocket?
Eric Bleeker | Aug 6, 2025

Live: Symbotic (SYM) Reports Earnings Today – Will Shares Skyrocket?

Live Updates Get The Best Symbotic Inc - Class A Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Will Dell Pop After Tonight’s Earnings?
Joel South | Aug 28, 2025

Live: Will Dell Pop After Tonight’s Earnings?

Live Updates Get The Best Symbotic Inc - Class A Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 46,752,740
+$37.76
+11.10%
$377.96
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 10,754,460
+$11.74
+8.43%
$150.93
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 32,608,915
+$16.56
+7.99%
$223.93
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 96,000,103
+$26.69
+6.82%
$417.78
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 4,179,217
+$15.89
+6.69%
$253.38

Top Losing Stocks

Carnival
CCL Vol: 41,313,790
-$1.80
6.78%
$24.76
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 13,307,248
-$0.83
5.22%
$15.06
Copart
CPRT Vol: 16,813,572
-$1.82
4.47%
$38.91
Tyler Technologies
TYL Vol: 837,232
-$19.73
4.17%
$453.04
Live Nation Entertainment
LYV Vol: 4,937,523
-$5.02
3.84%
$125.61