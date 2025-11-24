Symbotic’s $22.4B Backlog Sets New High as Next-Gen Storage Boosts Density by 40 Percent

Live Updates

Symbotic (Nasdaq:SYM) reports Q4 FY2025 results after the close, with Wall Street looking for steadier execution following a reset in deployment timing. Management has already signaled that Q4 growth will be less pronounced as customers shift project schedules to incorporate Symbotic’s newly launched storage-structure architecture, which offers higher density and materially faster installation.

This call matters because it should clarify the cadence of deployments into early FY2026, how quickly the new structure scales, and whether margin progress holds amid elevated investment and prototype development. With backlog at $22.4 billion and customer interest rising, investors will be watching how the near-term moderation affects FY26 visibility.

What to Expect

Revenue (Q4 FY25): $604 million

EPS (Normalized): $0.08

Full-year forecasts:

FY 2025 Revenue: $2.23 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $0.25

FY 2026 Revenue: $2.70 billion

FY 2026 EPS: $0.42

Key Areas to Watch

1. Next-Generation Storage Structure Adoption- How quickly the new structure ramps and how many FY26 deployments will use it.

Management highlighted that the new system increases storage density by roughly 40 percent through a cantilever design and pre-assembled components, cutting on-site parts by over 90 percent. Customers have already begun signing projects using the new structure, with installations expected to start mid-FY26. This creates near-term timing friction but a longer-term margin and scalability tailwind.

2. Deployment Pace and Start-to-Acceptance Cycle- Whether Symbotic can sustain the improved installation timelines that drove recent margin gains.

The company shortened several major deployments in Q3, including two Phase 2 systems that completed more than 20 percent faster than predecessors. The start-to-acceptance cycle is central to revenue and profit recognition, making any Q4 commentary on installation efficiency critical.

3. Margin Progress Across Systems, Software, and Ops- Can systems margins hold near Q3 levels and can software maintain 70 percent+ gross margin?

Management reiterated its long-term path toward 30 percent systems margins, with next-gen structure efficiencies expected to be a key enabler. Software margins exceeded 70 percent again last quarter, aided by scale from new acceptances, and investors will look for confirmation that these levels are sustainable.

4. Backlog Stability and Customer Mix- Backlog trajectory and any shifts between Walmart, GreenBox, and new customer pipelines. Backlog held at $22.4 billion, and management noted accelerating inbound interest following early previews of the new structure. Investors will watch closely for commentary on new customer signings and GreenBox’s installation ramp, where three systems are already in deployment.

5. Cash Flow and CapEx Step-Up- Magnitude of near-term investment tied to the new structure. Free cash flow swung negative in Q3 due to timing, but management disclosed that CapEx will roughly double over the next few quarters as Symbotic invests in equipment to build the new storage components. Any guidance around FY26 cash needs will be important.