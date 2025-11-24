Symbotic’s $22.4B Backlog Sets New High as Next-Gen Storage Boosts Density by 40 Percent
- Symbotic (SYM) launched a new storage structure that increases density 40% and cuts on-site parts by over 90%.
- Symbotic holds a $22.4B backlog but faces near-term deployment delays as customers shift to the new architecture.
- CapEx will roughly double over the next few quarters to support production of the new storage components.
Guidance Update
|Guidance Item
|Q1 FY26 Outlook
|Prior Street View
|Direction
|Revenue
|$610M to $630M
|~ $622M
|In line
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$49M to $53M
|~ $51M
|In line
Guidance comes in steady and consistent with what management telegraphed last quarter. The transition to the new structure is still causing near-term timing friction, but revenue does not appear to be slipping.
Management Commentary
CEO Rick Cohen:
“We delivered on our commitments to achieve strong top-line growth, a significant rise in operational systems, and strong margin expansion in fiscal year 2025 as we continue to enhance our value to customers.”
Interpretation:
Management leaned heavily on execution credibility. The reference to “operational systems” reinforces that installation cadence is improving even as the company pivots to a higher-density architecture. Adding Medline shows early traction in its first new vertical beyond retail.
CFO Izzy Martins:
“Revenue exceeded our expectations, and we delivered strong gross margin expansion and free cash flow in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.”
Interpretation:
The highlight here is free cash flow. Symbotic generated $494 million in FCF in Q4, a powerful counter to concerns about near-term cash draw from the new structure investment cycle.
Big Jump After Earnings
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat or Miss
|Revenue
|$618M
|$604M
|✅ Beat
Symbotic cleared the bar with a clean revenue beat and delivered strong margin expansion, while cash surged by $467 million to $1.245 billion. Management reiterated that FY26 is progressing in line with expectations as customers transition to the next generation storage structure. The after-hours move reflects relief that the deployment reset did not worsen and that system-level margins continue to expand.
Symbotic Expands Bot Power Capabilities
Symbotic recently announced a major battery upgrade for its SymBot mobile robots through a partnership with Nyobolt. The new power system delivers six times more energy capacity, ultra-fast charging, and a 40 percent lighter design. It will be retrofittable across existing deployments, expanding bot uptime, range, and operational efficiency in large-scale automated warehouses.
Symbotic (Nasdaq:SYM) reports Q4 FY2025 results after the close, with Wall Street looking for steadier execution following a reset in deployment timing. Management has already signaled that Q4 growth will be less pronounced as customers shift project schedules to incorporate Symbotic’s newly launched storage-structure architecture, which offers higher density and materially faster installation.
This call matters because it should clarify the cadence of deployments into early FY2026, how quickly the new structure scales, and whether margin progress holds amid elevated investment and prototype development. With backlog at $22.4 billion and customer interest rising, investors will be watching how the near-term moderation affects FY26 visibility.
What to Expect
- Revenue (Q4 FY25): $604 million
- EPS (Normalized): $0.08
Full-year forecasts:
- FY 2025 Revenue: $2.23 billion
- FY 2025 EPS: $0.25
- FY 2026 Revenue: $2.70 billion
- FY 2026 EPS: $0.42
Key Areas to Watch
1. Next-Generation Storage Structure Adoption- How quickly the new structure ramps and how many FY26 deployments will use it.
Management highlighted that the new system increases storage density by roughly 40 percent through a cantilever design and pre-assembled components, cutting on-site parts by over 90 percent. Customers have already begun signing projects using the new structure, with installations expected to start mid-FY26. This creates near-term timing friction but a longer-term margin and scalability tailwind.
2. Deployment Pace and Start-to-Acceptance Cycle- Whether Symbotic can sustain the improved installation timelines that drove recent margin gains.
The company shortened several major deployments in Q3, including two Phase 2 systems that completed more than 20 percent faster than predecessors. The start-to-acceptance cycle is central to revenue and profit recognition, making any Q4 commentary on installation efficiency critical.
3. Margin Progress Across Systems, Software, and Ops- Can systems margins hold near Q3 levels and can software maintain 70 percent+ gross margin?
Management reiterated its long-term path toward 30 percent systems margins, with next-gen structure efficiencies expected to be a key enabler. Software margins exceeded 70 percent again last quarter, aided by scale from new acceptances, and investors will look for confirmation that these levels are sustainable.
4. Backlog Stability and Customer Mix- Backlog trajectory and any shifts between Walmart, GreenBox, and new customer pipelines. Backlog held at $22.4 billion, and management noted accelerating inbound interest following early previews of the new structure. Investors will watch closely for commentary on new customer signings and GreenBox’s installation ramp, where three systems are already in deployment.
5. Cash Flow and CapEx Step-Up- Magnitude of near-term investment tied to the new structure. Free cash flow swung negative in Q3 due to timing, but management disclosed that CapEx will roughly double over the next few quarters as Symbotic invests in equipment to build the new storage components. Any guidance around FY26 cash needs will be important.