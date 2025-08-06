Retirees Are Snapping Up These 3 Secure Dividend Aggressively Sutthiphong Chandaeng / Shutterstock.com

As soon as you get into the mindset that it’s time to retire, you have to start thinking about how you are going to get there. With so many Americans concerned about what retirement is going to look like financially, the good news is that there are some dividends you can jump on today to start creating passive income.

Key Points For retirees, the best hope is to find stocks that offer both growth and dividend returns.

These three stocks do precisely that with strong annual returns plus reliable and consistent dividend amounts.

For retirees, this is the perfect scenario where you can earn money on both sides and have dividends to help weather any market downturn.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

The most important thing to remember is that nothing in the stock market is guaranteed, including dividends. However, the good news with dividends is that, unless there is an extreme and rare case, even if a stock is underperforming, you should be able to generate passive income, which is exactly what retirees should be looking for.

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp is one of the first stocks any retiree looking to generate secure dividend returns should consider buying right now. Providing customer financing solutions for middle-market companies all around the US, this company might not be a household name, but it’s going to help you enjoy living in your home with money to spare.

As of August 4, 2025, the stock is currently showing a YTD growth return of 9.92% but this isn’t what’s most attractive. No, it’s the one-year return at 24.95% and the three-year return of 46.08%. So, not only are you going to receive a healthy dividend for every share you own, but there is also wealth to be generated through growth as well.

While SAR has historically provided dividends as high as 74 cents, it’s currently offering a 25-cent return, after paying out 74 cents as recently as June. It’s estimated that the dividend will return to 74 cents by the end of the year, so getting in now is the smart move.

Mesabi Trust (MSB)

Yet another stock that isn’t going to be a known entity to most people, but Mesabi Trust is going to be a stock that helps keep your retirement party going as long as it can.

With a YTD return of 33.02%, the growth value is already there, and while this might have you thinking you are purchasing at a high, the dividend value is there to help balance out market rises and falls.

At only 11 cents per share, the value of Mesabi Trust’s dividend isn’t as high as other stocks, but it’s the combination of dividends for every share you own plus the fantastic one, three, and five-year turns that make this publicly traded royalty trust that owns iron ore production in Minnesota so attractive.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Offering shareholders 13 cents a share consistently all across the first half of 2025, and the expectation that this number won’t change for at least the next two years, is all the reason why retirees should take a chance. A real estate investment trust, Ellington Financial, is responsible for managing a diverse portfolio of financial assets, including mortgage-related and customer-related assets.

Of course, what Ellington Financial does isn’t much of a concern for retirees who just want to see a strong combination of growth and dividends. The good news is that along with its strong dividend numbers, Ellington’s stock price is up 14% YTD, while its one-year return is 17.13%.

Ultimately, this means that you get the best of both worlds with all three of these stocks. Not only do you get to help weather some market downturns with your dividend shares, but you also get the upside of growth, making these investments a hopeful win-win.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)