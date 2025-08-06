Stock Market Live August 6: Mostly Positive Earnings Reports Push S&P 500 (VOO) Higher Wednesday KarbonatErol / Shutterstock.com

Key Points On a quiet day for macroeconomic news, earnings dominate market action Wednesday morning.

A powerful earnings report and strong guidance from Disney set the tone early — and positive.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is on a bit of a losing streak. After trading down in five of the past six sessions, the ETF tracking the performance of America’s 500 biggest listed stocks moved higher for only the second time this morning, opening up 0.2%.

The lack of any big (i.e. bad) tariffs news probably helped, and of any negative economics elsewhere in the macroeconomic sphere. Also helping today are strong earnings report coming out of Wall Street.

Earnings Last Night

Multiple S&P 500 component companies reported earnings last night. Among them:

Entertainment giant Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOX) earned $1.27 per share in its fiscal Q4 2025, $0.28 better than expected, on revenue of $3.3 billion (versus $3.1 billion expected).

News Corporation (Nasdaq: NWS), however, missed earnings by a penny, reporting $0.19 per share, despite revenue that was slightly ahead of consensus forecasts at $2.1 billion.

Insurance giant Aflac (NYSE: AFL) earned $1.78 in its own Q2, eight centers better than expected. Revenue, however, fell short at $4.2 billion.

Earnings this morning

The earnings cavalcade resumed this morning, with even more S&P 500 components reporting:

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) earned $1.61 in its fiscal third quarter, 16 cents ahead of estimates. Revenue was close to the expected $23.7 billion, but just short — $23.65 billion.

Management did guide for better than expected earnings for the full year, predicting adjusted EPS will be $5.85, up 18% over fiscal 2024.

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) beat by a penny with a $1.52 per share profit in its fiscal Q3. As with Disney, revenue fell a bit short at $4.55 billion. Also as with Disney, though, earnings for the year are expected to be ahead of Street forecasts at $6 per share.

Finally, ride-sharing company Uber (NYSE: UBER) beat by a penny with $0.63 per share earned in its Q2 report. Revenue beat expectations at $12.7 billion, and the company guided for better EBITDA and gross bookings in Q3.

Uber stock traded higher pre-market, but turned south almost immediately as trading began — now down more than 1%.

Don’t Let Your Hard Work Unravel (sponsor) You worked hard to build a six-figure portfolio. But, you’re aware that building a comfortable retirement not just about saving—it’s about strategy. For example, if you’re not taking taxes into account, you’re missing out on a key input to optimize your wealth. Answer a few simple questions to find a financial advisor who can help you take steps to wield your assets in ways to compound over time. Click here to get started now. (Sponsor)