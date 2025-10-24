S&P 500
6,810.80
+0.91%
Dow Jones
47,303.80
+1.20%
Nasdaq 100
25,437.30
+1.13%
Russell 2000
2,517.63
+1.33%
FTSE 100
9,647.80
+0.57%
Nikkei 225
49,627.00
+1.14%
Stock Market Live October 24: S&P 500 (SPY) Running on Lower Than Expected Inflation
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live October 24: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Ahead of Today’s Big Inflation Report

By Joel South

Oct 24, 2025  |  Updated 1:02 PM ET

Key Points

  • The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to report steady inflation rates of 3.1% today.
  • Procter & Gamble delivers a solid Q1 2026 earnings beat this morning.
Live Updates

Tesla Upgraded

Live
Freedom Capital analyst Dmitriy Pozdnyakov removed his sell rating and upgraded shares of Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) to hold this morning with a raised price target of $406.
Tesla reported record revenue of $28.1 billion for Q3 earlier this week, above analyst forecasts, albeit the company’s earnings of $0.50 per share were about 9% below expectations. Pozdnyakov argues however that Tesla’s Q3 report shows it is “nearing the realization of its new segment potential” and may soon resume growing deliveries again.
Given Q3 sales were boosted by last-minute buyers rushing to purchase EVs before government tax credits expire, however — and the fact that those credits have now expired — an increase in sales in Q4 at least, seems highly unlikely.
Tesla stock is down 4% despite the upgrade.

September Inflation Cools

Live

As already mentioned, investors were on the lookout for a September inflation report today, and an annualized rate of 3.1%. The good news is that the news has arrived, and it’s a better than expected 3% inflation rate for September, up just 0.3% for the month instead of the expected 0.4%.

Core inflation likewise came in at 3% annualized, up 0.2% for the month. Food and energy prices gained faster than the rest of the economy, but not enough to match higher forecast inflation.

The Voo is still up 0.8%.

Graftech Disappoints

Live

Graphite manufacturing company GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) just reported miserable earnings for its fiscal Q3 2025. The company was expected to lose money, but only 12 cents per share. Actual losses were $1.03 per share, much worse than expected, despite revenue of $144 million being better than expected.

Shares are down 4.1%, while the Voo gains 0.8%.

All eyes are on the U.S. government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics this morning, which is expected to finally report consumer price index (i.e. inflation) data for September today. (The original scheduled date for this data release was October 15, but it’s been delayed by the ongoing government shutdown).

Forecasts are for another 0.4% inflation increase, the same as last month, which would work out to an annualized inflation rate of 3.1% (up 0.2% from where we were in August). Core inflation, which excludes changes in the volatile categories of food and energy prices, is expected to climb 0.3%, also resulting in a 3.1% annual rate for core inflation.

In the absence of related government data that might disprove the assumptions, investors are betting right now the actual numbers will fall close to expectations, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up 0.4% premarket on that assumption.

Earnings

Turning now to data we do have access to, regardless of the shutdown, earnings season is now in full swing, with multiple big companies reporting today.

Major defense contractor and S&P 500 component company General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) beat earnings by 19 cents this morning, reporting a Q3 profit of $3.88 per share. Revenue of $12.9 billion likewise exceeded expectations for $12.5 billion.

Industrials company and S&P 500 component Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) had a $2.81 per share profit in Q3, nine cents better than expected, although revenue came up just short of expectations at $4.1 billion. ITW also guided to between $10.40 and $10.50 per share for full year profit, a nickel ahead of consensus.

Consumer goods giant and S&P 500 component Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) also beat earnings by nine cents, reporting fiscal Q1 profit of $1.99 per share and $22.4 billion in revenue, eking out a win over the $22.2 billion forecast. And P&G forecast it will beat earnings by about a penny this year, predicting full year earnings per share will range from $6.83 to $7.09.

Top Gaining Stocks

Ford
F Vol: 260,105,278
+$1.60
+12.93%
$13.94
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 10,646,293
+$32.54
+10.08%
$355.30
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,169,070
+$9.13
+9.37%
$106.49
IBM
IBM Vol: 13,914,219
+$21.64
+7.59%
$306.64
AMD
AMD Vol: 60,478,293
+$16.63
+7.08%
$251.62

Top Losing Stocks

Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 17,447,720
-$14.15
13.80%
$88.39
Mohawk Industries
MHK Vol: 1,759,576
-$9.20
7.14%
$119.70
Newmont
NEM Vol: 17,133,741
-$5.55
6.24%
$83.37
Illinois Tool Works
ITW Vol: 2,355,172
-$11.63
4.52%
$245.81
Packaging Corp of America
PKG Vol: 799,416
-$8.35
3.92%
$204.91