Stock Market Live July 28: EU Trade Deal Success Pushes S&P 500 (VOO) Even Higher

Key Points US and EU trade representatives struck a deal to lower tariffs on EU exports to the US last night.

Rumors are swirling that reciprocal tariffs on China will also be pushed back a further 90 days.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) closed at (yet another) all-time high last week, 585.58, and as Monday dawns, its run doesn’t yet look done. The ETF is rising more than 0.1% in premarket trading this morning, and for that, you can thank President Trump… and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as well.

On Sunday, the two leaders announced they have reached a trade deal to avoid the imposition of 30% tariffs on EU exports to the U.S. Instead, importers will pay a 15% tariff on most European exports, cars included. Certain products, including airplanes and airplane parts, pharmaceuticals, and some chemicals, will incur no tariffs at all. Conversely, steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. will still incur a 50% tariff.

The EU will also purchase $750 billion worth of U.S. energy exports, and make $600 billion in investments into the U.S., in factories and other investments that will avoid tariffs entirely.

In other news, the South China Morning Post is reporting that Trump will agree to extend the 90-day “pause” on imposition of “reciprocal tariffs” against China.

Investors like both developments, and their reaction is pushing stock market averages higher today.

Earnings

Earnings news is starting off light this week, with few big reports out this morning. Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) “beat by a penny,” reporting a $1.06 per share Q2 profit on $174.5 million in revenue.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) also beat by just one cent, reporting $0.66 per share on sales of $11.4 billion.

Analyst Calls

Wall Street seems pretty happy regardless. Wolfe Research just upgraded S&P 500 component company Texas Instruments (NYSE: TXN) to outperform with a $230 price target, citing a stock price that’s been largely flat for the past three years and expecting TI will soon start catching up to the rest of the semiconductor sector.

JPMorgan is upgrading component Nike (NYSE: NKE) to overweight with a $93 target. Management’s recovery plan is “on track,” says the banker, predicting “high-teens to 20% EPS growth … through FY30.”

