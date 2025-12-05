Wall Street Still Pounding the Table Over MP Materials, Albemarle, and Netflix

After dropping on a $72 billion deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and the potential for regulatory hurdles, Netflix saw Evercore ISI reiterate an outperform rating on its stock.

With the U.S. battle over rare earth, Morgan Stanley just upgraded MP Materials (NYSE: MP) to an overweight rating with a price target of $71 a share.

While China did pause its rare earth restrictions for a year, there is still a strong possibility of more rare earth supply issues, which MP Materials can assist with.

Not only ago, analysts at JPMorgan upgraded the miner to an overweight rating with a price target of $74 a share. “Our new rating reflects our view that rare earths national security concerns are ‘here to stay’ despite China’s reported one-year pause on export restrictions, with risks remaining, especially for military exposure,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

“MP’s unique mine-to-magnet vertical integration positions the company as the ex-China leader ready to immediately begin addressing these concerns, although it will ultimately take multiple players over many years to sort out.”

Albemarle

Analysts at USB just upgraded Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) to a buy rating, seeing a new upcycle for the company. The firm cited a combination of energy storage demand and years of slow Western capacity additions, pushing lithium markets back into a deficit by 2026. The firm also expects lithium prices to move up during the new year on those concerns.

Netflix

After dropping on a $72 billion deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) and the potential for regulatory hurdles, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) saw Evercore ISI reiterate an outperform rating on its stock.

The firm noted, “We acknowledge that NFLX shares have been largely reactive to recent developments re: potential strategic outcomes. But we believe Netflix’s long-term fundamental outlook is increasingly strengthening, thanks to its highly compelling value proposition, its excellent execution track record, and its improved global, competitive positioning,” as quoted by CNBC.