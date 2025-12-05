Wall Street Still Pounding the Table Over MP Materials, Albemarle, and Netflix

With the U.S. battle over rare earth, Morgan Stanley just upgraded MP Materials (NYSE: MP) to an overweight rating with a price target of $71 a share.
While China did pause its rare earth restrictions for a year, there is still a strong possibility of more rare earth supply issues, which MP Materials can assist with.
Not only ago, analysts at JPMorgan upgraded the miner to an overweight rating with a price target of $74 a share. “Our new rating reflects our view that rare earths national security concerns are ‘here to stay’ despite China’s reported one-year pause on export restrictions, with risks remaining, especially for military exposure,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.
“MP’s unique mine-to-magnet vertical integration positions the company as the ex-China leader ready to immediately begin addressing these concerns, although it will ultimately take multiple players over many years to sort out.”
Albemarle
Analysts at USB just upgraded Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) to a buy rating, seeing a new upcycle for the company. The firm cited a combination of energy storage demand and years of slow Western capacity additions, pushing lithium markets back into a deficit by 2026. The firm also expects lithium prices to move up during the new year on those concerns.
Netflix
After dropping on a $72 billion deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) and the potential for regulatory hurdles, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) saw Evercore ISI reiterate an outperform rating on its stock.
The firm noted, “We acknowledge that NFLX shares have been largely reactive to recent developments re: potential strategic outcomes. But we believe Netflix’s long-term fundamental outlook is increasingly strengthening, thanks to its highly compelling value proposition, its excellent execution track record, and its improved global, competitive positioning,” as quoted by CNBC.