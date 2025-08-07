Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs just raised its price target on Nvidia to $200 from $185, with a buy rating.

As noted by CNBC, “Analyst James Schneider said that even though investor expectations are high heading into fiscal second-quarter results at the end of August, the chipmaker should have no trouble rising to the occasion.”

Also, according to Mizuho Securities, the NVDA dip following earnings from Super Micro Computer and Advanced Micro Devices is a buying opportunity.

SunRun

Analysts at JPMorgan just reiterated an outperform rating on Sunrun with a price target of $20. According to the firm, RUN’s strong second-quarter numbers were the reason for the price hike. That included EPS of $1.07, which beat by $1.30, and revenue of $569.4 million, up 8.7% year over year, which beat by $9.11 million.

“The company has strong visibility into future revenue owing to long-term customer contracts, value per customer should improve as more services are adopted, and we believe RUN is positioned for market share gains owing to favorable ITC rules as well as the company’s leading scale,” they added, as quoted by CNBC.

MP Materials

Bank of America just raised its price target to $78 a share on MP Materials, noting that the company is an “unmatched vehicle” for exposure to rare earths, significantly increasing its earnings estimates on the back of the miner’s recent deal with the Defense Department, as reported by CNBC.

Shares of MP have now more than doubled since the Department of Defense took a $400 million stake in the company to secure a domestic supply of critical rare earth minerals.

Apple

Morgan Stanley just reiterated its overweight rating on Apple, noting that the tech giant is well-positioned after the latest tariff news from President Trump.

According to the firm, as quoted by CNBC, “Apple’s commitment to investing an added $100B in the U.S. – mind you, with zero new major final assembly/production in the U.S. – means Apple is entirely exempt from Section 232 tariffs. Therefore, for Apple, tariff rates should get no worse, which is a much better-than-feared outcome.”

Carvana

Morgan Stanley also raised its price target on Carvana to $450 from $290.

The firm noted that “CEO Ernie Garcia and the team in Tempe have achieved escape velocity in digital auto fulfillment. The last time CVNA was at $350/share (Aug 2021), the company lost $300mm. Today, CVNA is 40% larger by revenue and on track to earn $1.2bn,” as also quoted by CNBC.

