Why XRP Could Hit $10 in 2026

  • XRP has been among the best-performing large-cap cryptocurrencies in the market.
  • Let’s dive into where this token could be headed from here, and why a $10 price target isn’t outlandish.
By Chris MacDonald
Why XRP Could Hit $10 in 2026

© alfernec / Shutterstock.com

Ultra-low cost and high-efficiency blockchain project XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) has seen tremendous growth in recent years, as companies and individuals around the world look for the most efficient and cost effective ways to transfer value across borders. 

For those who have not been involved in cross-border trade, or worked at a company with international operations, the concept of transferring large sums via the crypto sector may seem foreign. Indeed, the current SWIFT system and other global payment networks which connects banks works. But companies and individuals using such platforms will find themselves paying very high fees, often paying a wide spread on the currencies they’re exchanging, and each process can take days to clear.

On the other hand, those that use XRP’s XRP Ledger can see their money nearly instantaneously, with each transaction costing a fraction of a cent. That’s some pretty good value for those who are willing to jump through some initial hoops to set this up (I’d argue many similar hoops are involved in setting up large SWIFT transfers, for example, as well). 

With that in mind, let’s dive into where some experts think XRP could be headed next year, and why I think $10 per token isn’t a completely unreasonable level. 

XRP Price Predictions

Thinkstock

As is the case with most major cryptocurrencies, analysts and experts covering this sector have cover to put forward what may seem like outlandish targets on where they think XRP (or any token for that matter) could be headed. 

On the high end of the price target spectrum, I’ve seen price targets for XRP range from the $10 level to some in the $20-$30 range. Now, I’m not going to say such predictions are rock-solid, given the fact that most major cryptocurrencies such as XRP don’t have the same sort of fundamentals equities have (cash flows, earnings, revenue growth). That said, transaction volumes and overall network growth can be measured via various metrics, and there are plenty of encouraging signs that XRP and the Ripple team are moving in the right direction. 

Among the key factors these crypto experts are pointing to as part of their rationale for why XRP could hit the $10 level or higher over the course of the next year comes down to four key elements.

4 Main Reasons Why Price Targets Continue to Soar for XRP

1. Most investors are looking at the regulatory environment for XRP, which for a time was very unfavorable. Given the recent settlement (for a lot less money than investors were worried could be handed down) with the SEC, these headwinds are out of the way. And in fact, some Ripple executives have spoken with the Trump administration, which means that ultimately the regulatory environment could actually be a tailwind moving forward rather than the heavy overhang it once was.

2. Transaction volumes and network activity continue to be on the rise. For investors looking at XRP as a fundamentals-driven crypto project, with plenty of upside tied to cross-border payments growing on the blockchain, XRP’s status as a leader in this regard positions the token well for growth. That is, so long as market participants believe that the transaction fees XRP is able to generate will ultimately flow back to investors in one way, shape or form over time. 

3. XRP’s total value locked  remains strong. This is a metric typically used to assess DeFi networks and platforms that rely on more user capital being locked in for a longer period of time. That said, XRP is becoming increasingly integrated with DeFi and liquidity platforms, enhancing its use cases. I think this trend will continue, and the platform’s rising TVL will provide more ammunition for bulls to justify adding to their positions.

4. Institutional interest in XRP and a growing number of strategic investments could bolster the investment case for retail investors, who are still flying the plane in terms of overall returns. 

For those who think these trends will continue to play out, there’s a strong bull case that can be made around this project. 

