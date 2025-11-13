Stock Market Live November 13: Shutdown Ends, S&P 500 (VOO) Falls
- President Trump signed a law ending the government shutdown last night after a record-breaking 43 days.
- Disney reported an earnings beat this morning, but its stock is down 6% premarket.
Live Updates
Booking Gets a Good Review
Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt upgraded travel website Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) to outperform with a nice, round $6,000 price target this morning.
“Booking is the leading global OTA and continues to gain share within alternative lodging while driving efficiencies through ongoing cost optimization efforts,” says Devitt. “Global travel demand was healthy relative to expectations this quarter, and Booking remains the best-positioned OTA in our view.
Investors are less sure, however, and Booking stock is down 0.1% today.
The Voo, however, is down a much steeper 1.1%.
Canadian Solar is Red Hot
Canadian Solar (Nasdaq: CSIQ) missed on earnings by 16 cents this morning, reporting a Q3 loss of $0.58 per share, despite revenue coming in better than expected at $1.5 billion.
Management also forecast weaker than expected Q4 2025 earnings of only $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, whereas Wall Street wants to see no less than $1.6 billion.It sounds like bad news all around, and yet…
Canadian Solar stock is up nearly 7% today.
Stratasys Misses, Stock Rises Anyway
3D printing pioneer Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) missed on Q3 earnings this morning, reporting $0.02 per share in profit where Wall Street expected $0.09. Revenue also missed at just $137 million — nearly $7 million less than forecast.
On the plus side, guidance wasn’t too bad. Stratasys says it will earn between $0.13 and $0.16 per share, a bit ahead of the $0.14 Wall Street is expecting. Revenue should range from $550 million to $560 million. At the midpoint that’s ahead of the consensus forecast of $553.3 million.
Stratasys stock opened up about 2% on the news. The Voo is now down 0.5%.
It’s finally, officially, over. On Wednesday, Nov. 12, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to end the longest (43 days) U.S. government shutdown in history by a vote of 222-to-209, echoing the verdict of the U.S. Senate that voted 60-to-40 on Monday to do the same thing. When President Trump signed off on the law late Wednesday evening, the shutdown ended.
And now the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is tumbling 0.3% premarket.
Crazy, right? Government employees are back at work this Thursday morning, and will receive back-pay for their six weeks off-work. SNAP benefits are starting back up. Airport snarls are starting to unsnarl, and… investors are unhappy.
It’s almost like the old investing adage “buy the rumor, sell the news” actually works in practice.
Earnings
Meanwhile on Wall Street, the Earth continues to spin, and companies continue to report earnings news.
S&P 500 component company Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO) beat earnings by a couple of cents last night, reporting a fiscal Q1 2026 profit of $1 a share. Revenue also beat at $14.9 billion, and Cisco wrapped up by raising guidance. For Q2, the networking equipment provider says it will earn between $1.01 and $1.03 per share, better than Wall Street’s $0.99 forecast, with revenue between $15 billion and 15.2 billion.
Cisco stock is up more than 6% premarket.
This morning, it was Walt Disney‘s (NYSE: DIS) turn to report, and here, too, we got an earnings beat. Disney reported $1.11 per share for its fiscal Q4 2025, six cents better than expected. Revenue disappointed however, coming in at $22.5 billion, about $250 million less than expected.
For fiscal 2026, Disney said it expects to report double-digit (adjusted) earnings per share growth and free cash flow of about $10 billion. Management also plans to buy back about $7 billion worth of its own shares — but Disney stock is down more than 6% premarket.