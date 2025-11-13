Stock Market Live November 13: Shutdown Ends, S&P 500 (VOO) Falls

Live Updates

It’s finally, officially, over. On Wednesday, Nov. 12, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to end the longest (43 days) U.S. government shutdown in history by a vote of 222-to-209, echoing the verdict of the U.S. Senate that voted 60-to-40 on Monday to do the same thing. When President Trump signed off on the law late Wednesday evening, the shutdown ended.

And now the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is tumbling 0.3% premarket.

Crazy, right? Government employees are back at work this Thursday morning, and will receive back-pay for their six weeks off-work. SNAP benefits are starting back up. Airport snarls are starting to unsnarl, and… investors are unhappy.

It’s almost like the old investing adage “buy the rumor, sell the news” actually works in practice.

Earnings

Meanwhile on Wall Street, the Earth continues to spin, and companies continue to report earnings news.

S&P 500 component company Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO) beat earnings by a couple of cents last night, reporting a fiscal Q1 2026 profit of $1 a share. Revenue also beat at $14.9 billion, and Cisco wrapped up by raising guidance. For Q2, the networking equipment provider says it will earn between $1.01 and $1.03 per share, better than Wall Street’s $0.99 forecast, with revenue between $15 billion and 15.2 billion.

Cisco stock is up more than 6% premarket.

This morning, it was Walt Disney‘s (NYSE: DIS) turn to report, and here, too, we got an earnings beat. Disney reported $1.11 per share for its fiscal Q4 2025, six cents better than expected. Revenue disappointed however, coming in at $22.5 billion, about $250 million less than expected.

For fiscal 2026, Disney said it expects to report double-digit (adjusted) earnings per share growth and free cash flow of about $10 billion. Management also plans to buy back about $7 billion worth of its own shares — but Disney stock is down more than 6% premarket.