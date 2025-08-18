Should I Go All-in on ULTY, YMAX or QQQI Instead? Ilyas nasrulloh / Shutterstock.com

In the world of dividend investing, there is a major effort right now to grow as quickly as possible to try to build up a big portfolio. This is especially true in the FIRE world, where everyone is looking to retire early, all while creating passive income.

This is also true for those individuals who are looking at a decision between going all-in on ULTY, YMAX and QQQI. Each of these perspective options offers the possibility of a big return, while also considering the risks, which include less growth potential than more traditional stocks.

Key Points There is a lot of speculation about just how much you can earn through any investment in ULTY.

Investing in any high-yield dividend-earning stock means you are taking a large risk that you will see large payments for the foreseeable future.

The hope is that you can earn significant returns through dividends while avoiding market volatility.

What Is ULTY and Why Is It So Popular?

One of the most popular YieldMax ETFs available for purchase today, there is plenty of reason as to why ULTY has quickly become an r/dividend and r/yieldmax favorite.

Essentially, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives investors a broad exposure to U.S. stocks, there is a lot of interest in this stock as it captures many of the market’s benefits with less risk than owning individual stocks like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), etc.

As an ETF, you get a lot of the benefits of being exposed to the market, and in the case of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARC: ULTY), the popularity absolutely comes from its ability to provide a weekly dividend payout, which most investors look at as passive income every week. It’s doing so as a portfolio of covered call strategies, though it comes with risk.

Investing in ULTY provides you indirect exposure to gains, which means that if any shares of the underlying securities decrease in value, the loss may be greater than the dividend payout.

What Is YMAX and Why Is It So Popular?

As an investor, if you are looking for alternative income sources in uncertain market times, turning to something like YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (NYSEARCA: YMAX), which only launched last year, isn’t uncommon. In this case, YMAX is issued by YieldMax, which is a firm known for packaging options into ETF wrappers, similar to what MSTR is doing.

The goal with YMAX is to generate a high level of income, as much as a 20% yield, through its current structure. Like ULTY, you are investing in a mix of individual company stocks through an ETF instead of investing directly into each stock, which can help you offset market volatility in the long term.

The profits from this stock that people receive as a dividend are a monthly return from the premiums that are earned by selling short-term call options. This income is then distributed as a dividend to all YMAX shareholders.

Of course, YMAX is also very risky as its dividend can be cut in market downturns, and it’s still tied to large-cap U.S. stocks, so it’s not quite as diversified as most people believe. Ultimately, the higher passive income potential grabs people’s attention, but you have to go in knowing this ETF might not show the same growth as other, safer bets.

What Is QQQI and Why Is It So Popular?

When it comes to NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA: QQQI), there is a lot of connection to the NASDAQ-100, and it’s closely related to the popular QQQ ETF that is generally considered a broad ETF for tech exposure.

On the plus side, with QQQI, you get long-term exposure to stocks like Apple, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft, all while receiving some built-in income as a dividend. This return will help you come out ahead every month, even if growth is slow or the market is volatile.

There is also a level of immediate trust because QQQI is so beloved in the dividend and ETF world. As for any downside, compared to QQQ, QQQI might fall behind in a down market, but not as much as ULTY or YMAX. It’s also heavily focused on one sector with technology, which, if you know anything about the market, is a very volatile sector.

Lots of Speculation

Ultimately, there is considerable speculation required when you look at all three of these ETF options. If you want to look at double-digit yields, these are good choices, especially for those who wish to have immediate passive income. However, you have to contend with high expense ratios, which can be costly over time, as can distributions, which can eat away at the long-term value of each ETF.

What’s most important is that each of these strategies focuses on volatility, which means that if you’re in a period of market calm, there are going to be falling yields, which will reduce the dividend.

One of the reasons why the payouts have been so high lately is due to the volatility of the market, including interest rates, tariffs, politics and global unrest. There is a lot of speculation required to invest in any of these three holdings, including ULTY, as they are best suited for short-term strategies rather than core aspects of someone’s portfolio.

Proceed at Your Own Risk

You have to know that no matter which path you take with these ETF options, you are doing so at your own risk. Rest assured, there is plenty of risk here as ULTY offers a fantastic yield, but it’s a gamble that it’ll still be this high for much longer.

The same goes for YMAX, which is a little more diversified, but it’s more at risk of long-term erosion. However, in the case of QQQI, you are getting more of a steady balance of yield and growth potential, though you are at risk of volatility in the tech sector, which can be and has long been heavily volatile during market uncertainty.

If you have to choose between going all-in on ULTY or YMAX and QQQI, the better decision is to go with the latter and split yourself between YMAX and QQQI. This is especially true if you are looking for a long-term solution, as QQQI is going to offer fewer fluctuations and uncertainty among all three options.

As appealing as ULTY is, its NAV erosion and high fees, along with the extreme volatility it presents, might be great for getting some immediate passive income, but if you do anything here, start small. If the only choice is to go all in, QQQI and YMAX are the more intelligent choices as you get a balance of income with strong yields and stability with the upside of growth potential.

