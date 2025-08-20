5 ETFs That Pay Monthly Dividends For Retirees 24/7 Wall St

Key Points The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE: JEPI) offers an 8.3% monthly yield, managed by top-tier professionals, making it appealing for retirees seeking consistent income.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFD) and Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ: SRET) target preferred stocks and real estate income, respectively, each yielding over 8%, and stand to benefit when interest rates decline.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio (NASDAQ: KBWD) and Global X SuperDividend ETF (NASDAQ: SDIV) provide exposure to high-dividend-paying global and financial stocks, with yields as high as 13.37%, though they carry higher risk and potential leverage.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Watch the Video

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: So when you look at ETFs, do you recommend monthly pay ETFs?

[00:00:11] Lee Jackson: I do, because think about it, almost every dividend paying stock pays quarterly and which is okay ’cause that’s every 90 days. But hey, if you are, if you’re a retiring, or you’re a baby boomer and you’re taking social security and, you’re trying to buffet that with supplemental passive income.

[00:00:33] Lee Jackson: That’s where the monthly pay ETF comes in real handy because, for the best of my knowledge, mortgages are paid monthly, not quarterly. Yep. You have to pay your electric bill monthly, not quarterly. And we have five of ’em that we really like. Tell. Okay, I will, One of the ones that is a big favorite is the JP Morgan Equity Premium income.

[00:00:59] Lee Jackson: This is a gigantic fund. It has billions and billions of assets under management. pays a solid dividend of about 8.3% monthly. And it’s run by absolutely some of the top, ETF managers in the country. So I like that. Another one I like a lot is the Global X. US preferred ETF. Oh, by the way, the symbol.

[00:01:23] Lee Jackson: The symbol for the JP Morgan equity premium is JEPI. That’s that symbol. Got it. we like the Global X US preferred ETF. Now this is symbol PFFD. What this company focuses on is the preferred stocks. That companies trade. And typically these, they’re priced at $25. They usually tar off trading at 2390, but because of the underlying concession to the broker dealer.

[00:01:53] Lee Jackson: But these are the stocks and Ford has ’em, almost every major company has preferred shares. And, when the market blew up in 2008, 2009, Warren Buffett got a ton of Bank of America preferred shares. That’s a good place to be. For the real estate side of things, we like the Global X Super dividend REIT ETF.

[00:02:16] Lee Jackson: The symbol on that is SRET. And again, I’m the Global X. It’s PFFD. That’s the Global X preferred. again, this is pretty easy to figure out what they do. They focus almost entirely on the shares in the REIT index and again, you’re, getting a solid 8.66 or so dividend. Now, some of these were written down a, week or so ago.

[00:02:43] Lee Jackson: But again, monthly pay trading at 17 times earnings real estate will be a big benefactor, Doug, when the interest rates do start to come down, And, well, you can almost count on it, that real estate stocks will do better because lower rates are good for real estate. So again, the symbol there on the Global X Super dividend REIT is SRET.

[00:03:07] Lee Jackson: Very, very, very solid. They have, a, fair amount of management assets and doing well. We like Invesco, Invesco has an interesting fund that is called the KBW and that’s for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, which is a firm that Stifel bought some time ago. They have the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield financial portfolio.

[00:03:30] Lee Jackson: And what this is every stock that’s in the, financial area that pays a big dividend, they own, and sometimes it’s banks, but it’s, it’s mortgage REITs and things of that nature. It pays a huge, huge, huge dividend of 13.37%. So it’s, again, this isn’t for everybody. But it, is an interesting idea for a smaller asset allocation part of it.

[00:03:56] Lee Jackson: So again, this is the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield financial portfolio, traded with the symbol of KBWD. And lastly, if you wanna get stocks that are from around the world, globalx also makes, a fund called the Super dividend, Globalx, ETF. This has, ADRs, which are American Depository receipts.

[00:04:20] Lee Jackson: GDR, Global Depository Receipts. These are companies from all around the world that pay solid and big dividends, and, it has a good yield. It has an 8.8% yield, again, paid monthly. The symbol on this is SDIV, and it’s been really good. It is up, it’s up again today. It’s traded very good off the April lows.

[00:04:43] Lee Jackson: So these are all monthly pay, the kind of, names that you can. You can, again, these are not for ultra conservative investors. They’re really not because some of, there’s, some of ’em have some leverage. Some of them have, maybe a little more risk. That you want to put in. But for most people, for growth and income investors that have a little bit higher, risk tolerance, they can, own these for monthly income and then you can barbell it with, the BIL, which is the ETF that has one to three month treasuries.

[00:05:20] Lee Jackson: You can barbell this sort of thing. So we’ve been a big fan of 24/7 of these for years because you just can’t count on the government or social security to, to pay everything and you need to supplement what you got. Yeah. So again, we often write about these, so you can three, scroll through 24 7 and you can put in any of those, symbols.

[00:05:42] Lee Jackson: And, it will probably come up a, post we wrote, which could tell you more about ’em. Yep. All right. I think we’re good. 55 minutes. Yeah, I think

[00:05:52] Lee Jackson: that, that’s kind of a boring thing. It’s pretty obvious.

[00:05:55] Doug McIntyre: Yeah, but I gotta tell you, those are good investments. Yeah.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.