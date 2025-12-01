Live: MongoDB (MDB) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Quick Read
- MongoDB (MDB) faces a low-20% year-over-year decline in non-Atlas revenue due to tough multiyear licensing comparisons from last year’s Q3.
- MongoDB added 2,800 customers in Q2 and now serves 2,564 customers generating over $100K in ARR.
- AI workloads are not yet material revenue drivers for MongoDB but the company is winning AI-native startups and expanding vector search adoption.
Live Updates
This Is Why Shares of MongoDB Are Popping Higher Tonight
MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) delivered a 51.5% earnings surprise Monday, but four factors beyond the beat drove shares up 14.4% after hours.
First, the CEO transition shocked markets. Chirantan “CJ” Desai replaced Dev Ittycheria the same day as earnings—an unusual pairing that suggests strategic urgency around AI positioning. Desai received 44,096 shares November 10, but the timing caught investors off guard.
Second, sequential revenue acceleration jumped 7.7% from Q2’s $549 million to $591.4 million, signaling strengthening momentum despite operating losses of $65.3 million.
Third, technical setup provided runway. RSI sat at 46.56—neutral territory after cooling from September’s overbought levels above 75—giving the surge room to run.
Fourth, Polymarket showed 96.8% beat probability, meaning the earnings weren’t surprising. The explosive move reflects confidence in new leadership’s AI strategy, not the numbers themselves.
Recap of the numbers
|Metric
|Pre-Earnings Consensus
|Actual / New Guide
|Change
|Q3 Revenue
|$593.44M
|$628.3M
|↑ Beat
|Q3 EPS
|$0.79
|$1.32
|↑ Huge beat
|FY26 Revenue
|$2.368B
|$2.434B – $2.439B
|↑ Raised
|FY26 EPS
|$3.75
|$4.76 – $4.80
|↑ Raised
Sentiment Takeaways
- Bullish: Atlas reaccelerates, margins expand, guidance surges higher.
- Neutral: Gross margin dips modestly due to mix shift.
- No clear bear case this quarter: Licensing headwinds were known and overshadowed by strong Atlas performance.
MongoDB delivered exactly what investors wanted: growth reacceleration, expanding profitability, and a meaningfully raised outlook. With the stock up 12%, Wall Street is signaling it sees this as a thesis-strengthening quarter.
Key Operating Highlights
1. Atlas Accelerates Again
-
Atlas grew 30% YoY, up from mid-20s growth earlier this year.
-
Now 75% of total MDB revenue, confirming its centrality to growth.
Atlas consumption strength was the number-one investor debate heading into the print. Q3 confirms reacceleration.
2. Customer Adds Strong at 2,600+
-
Total customers now 62,500+, up from ~59,900 last quarter.
-
$100K+ ARR customers increased to 2,694, accelerating QoQ.
Enterprise expansion was a key Q2 theme. Q3 confirms sustained momentum.
3. Margin Outperformance
-
Non-GAAP operating margin: 20% (vs. 19% YoY).
-
Free cash flow: $140.1M, up sharply from $34.6M LY.
Management hinted at FY margin leverage — Q3 shows that dynamic accelerating.
4. Non-Atlas Licensing Headwind Managed Well
-
Non-Atlas revenue faced the expected low-20% YoY decline.
-
Yet total revenue still grew 19%, well above consensus.
This was the biggest known drag heading into Q3. MDB absorbed it without impacting growth.
Guidance Update
Guidance through the roof and the meaning of the huge price increase. Lets take a look:
|Metric
|New Guidance
|Prior FY Guide (Implied)
|Direction
|Revenue
|$665M – $670M
|Lower prior range
|📈 Raised
|Non-GAAP Op. Income
|$139M – $143M
|Below prior implied
|📈 Raised
|Non-GAAP EPS
|$1.44 – $1.48
|Below prior implied
|📈 Raised
And for the full year:
|Metric
|New Guidance
|Previous
|Direction
|Revenue
|$2.434B – $2.439B
|$2.368B consensus
|📈 Raised
|Non-GAAP EPS
|$4.76 – $4.80
|$3.75 consensus
|📈 Raised
This is a material raise and far above analysts consensuses numbers.
Management Commentary
“MongoDB delivered strong third quarter results that exceeded the high-end of our guidance driven by continued strength in Atlas… We also delivered meaningful margin outperformance… we are raising our guidance on the top and bottom line for the rest of the year.”
— CJ Desai, CEO
The new CEO leans heavily into execution quality and profitable growth. The specific callout that Atlas growth accelerated to 30% YoY is meaningful — it directly addresses investor concerns from earlier this year around usage normalization and the multiyear contract headwind.
Stock Soars After Earnings
MongoDB is now up 12% after earnings numbers dropped.
Q3 revenue and EPS topped expectations with Atlas accelerating to 30% growth and driving 75% of total revenue. Profitability was far ahead of consensus, and management raised Q4 and full-year outlook on both revenue and non-GAAP earnings.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$628.3M
|$593.44M
|✅
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$1.32
|$0.79
|✅
|Total Customer Adds
|+2,600
|—
|—
Prediction Market Has MongoDB Beating on EPS
MongoDB heads into its Q3 report with unusually strong expectations: prediction markets on Polymarket are pricing a 95% chance of an earnings beat. That confidence reflects MongoDB’s accelerating Atlas growth, stronger large-customer workloads and the company’s raised FY26 guidance last quarter. With consensus calling for $593 million in revenue and $0.79 EPS, investors are watching whether MongoDB can extend its momentum despite a tough non-Atlas comparison this quarter.
MongoDB (Nasdaq: MDB) heads into its fiscal third quarter with rising expectations after delivering one of its strongest revenue and margin quarters to date. The company is benefiting from sustained demand for its document-based architecture, ongoing customer expansion in the enterprise segment and accelerating usage of Atlas. While AI workloads are still early contributors, management highlighted growing adoption from both startups and large enterprises in the Q2 earnings call. With the stock reacting favorably to consistent execution and improved operating leverage, attention now turns to whether MDB can extend that momentum into Q3.
What to Expect When MongoDB Reports
|Metric
|Estimate
|Year-Ago (Q3 FY2025)
|Revenue
|$593.44M
|$529.38M
|EPS (Normalized)
|$0.79
|$1.16
|Full-Year 2026 Revenue
|$2.368B
|$2.01B
|Full-Year 2026 EPS
|$3.75
|$3.66
Consensus implies 12% revenue growth and a year-over-year decline in EPS as comparisons normalize from last year’s unusually strong multiyear EA activity. Full-year expectations show steady growth with analysts forecasting accelerating profitability into FY2027.
Key Areas to Watch
1. Atlas Consumption Strength and Large-Customer Workload Growth- Management repeatedly emphasized that Q2’s outperformance came from higher-quality, larger enterprise workloads that are expanding more than historical cohorts. Dev Ittycheria highlighted that the “move up-market is paying off,” with customers adopting Atlas for mission-critical use cases and broadening into capabilities like search and vector search. Investors will look for confirmation that this dynamic continued into Q3, especially since Q2 saw stronger-than-expected consumption in large U.S. accounts.
2. Impact of Q3 Multiyear Headwinds on Non-Atlas Revenue- CFO Mike Berry made clear that Q3 would face a low-20% YoY decline in non-Atlas revenue due to last year’s unusually strong multiyear licensing quarter — the biggest portion of the multiyear headwind this fiscal year. Berry also noted non-Atlas ARR continues to grow, but the licensing headwind will compress margins and create sequential revenue pressure. How MongoDB manages through this structural headwind will be a major focal point.
3. AI Adoption: Early Traction but Not Yet Material- AI remains a long-term catalyst, but MongoDB stressed that AI cohorts were not a material driver of Q2 growth. Dev Ittycheria reiterated that enterprises are still early in their AI maturity, focusing on lower-stakes productivity tools rather than high-stakes, customer-facing applications. Nonetheless, MongoDB is increasingly winning AI-native startups and key workloads (e.g., vector search-driven applications and embedded Voyage embedding models), so investors will watch for signs of scale.
4. Margin Discipline and FY26 Operating Guidance- MongoDB raised its full-year operating margin outlook to 14% at the high end, driven by revenue upside and internal efficiency initiatives. Q3 margins are expected to step down because non-Atlas licensing revenue carries very high gross margin. Investors will want to see if MongoDB maintained discipline and whether management signals further room for operating leverage into FY2027.
5. Customer Growth and Enterprise Mix Shift- MongoDB added more than 2,800 customers in Q2, including strong self-serve momentum and 300 customers from the Voyage AI acquisition. The company now has 59,900 customers and 2,564 $100K+ ARR customers. With go-to-market investments shifting from mid-market to enterprise, the mix of new workloads and their consumption profiles will be an important storyline.