Live: MongoDB (MDB) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates

MongoDB (Nasdaq: MDB) heads into its fiscal third quarter with rising expectations after delivering one of its strongest revenue and margin quarters to date. The company is benefiting from sustained demand for its document-based architecture, ongoing customer expansion in the enterprise segment and accelerating usage of Atlas. While AI workloads are still early contributors, management highlighted growing adoption from both startups and large enterprises in the Q2 earnings call. With the stock reacting favorably to consistent execution and improved operating leverage, attention now turns to whether MDB can extend that momentum into Q3.

What to Expect When MongoDB Reports

Metric Estimate Year-Ago (Q3 FY2025) Revenue $593.44M $529.38M EPS (Normalized) $0.79 $1.16 Full-Year 2026 Revenue $2.368B $2.01B Full-Year 2026 EPS $3.75 $3.66

Consensus implies 12% revenue growth and a year-over-year decline in EPS as comparisons normalize from last year’s unusually strong multiyear EA activity. Full-year expectations show steady growth with analysts forecasting accelerating profitability into FY2027.

Key Areas to Watch

1. Atlas Consumption Strength and Large-Customer Workload Growth- Management repeatedly emphasized that Q2’s outperformance came from higher-quality, larger enterprise workloads that are expanding more than historical cohorts. Dev Ittycheria highlighted that the “move up-market is paying off,” with customers adopting Atlas for mission-critical use cases and broadening into capabilities like search and vector search. Investors will look for confirmation that this dynamic continued into Q3, especially since Q2 saw stronger-than-expected consumption in large U.S. accounts.

2. Impact of Q3 Multiyear Headwinds on Non-Atlas Revenue- CFO Mike Berry made clear that Q3 would face a low-20% YoY decline in non-Atlas revenue due to last year’s unusually strong multiyear licensing quarter — the biggest portion of the multiyear headwind this fiscal year. Berry also noted non-Atlas ARR continues to grow, but the licensing headwind will compress margins and create sequential revenue pressure. How MongoDB manages through this structural headwind will be a major focal point.

3. AI Adoption: Early Traction but Not Yet Material- AI remains a long-term catalyst, but MongoDB stressed that AI cohorts were not a material driver of Q2 growth. Dev Ittycheria reiterated that enterprises are still early in their AI maturity, focusing on lower-stakes productivity tools rather than high-stakes, customer-facing applications. Nonetheless, MongoDB is increasingly winning AI-native startups and key workloads (e.g., vector search-driven applications and embedded Voyage embedding models), so investors will watch for signs of scale.

4. Margin Discipline and FY26 Operating Guidance- MongoDB raised its full-year operating margin outlook to 14% at the high end, driven by revenue upside and internal efficiency initiatives. Q3 margins are expected to step down because non-Atlas licensing revenue carries very high gross margin. Investors will want to see if MongoDB maintained discipline and whether management signals further room for operating leverage into FY2027.

5. Customer Growth and Enterprise Mix Shift- MongoDB added more than 2,800 customers in Q2, including strong self-serve momentum and 300 customers from the Voyage AI acquisition. The company now has 59,900 customers and 2,564 $100K+ ARR customers. With go-to-market investments shifting from mid-market to enterprise, the mix of new workloads and their consumption profiles will be an important storyline.