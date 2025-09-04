BitMine’s $358 Million Ethereum Haul: Fueling ETH’s Wall Street Surge 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points Ethereum (ETH) is gaining traction as the “Wall Street Token” due to rising institutional inflows, contrasting with Bitcoin ’s (BTC) outflows, as noted by analyst Willy Woo.

(ETH) is gaining traction as the “Wall Street Token” due to rising institutional inflows, contrasting with ’s (BTC) outflows, as noted by analyst Willy Woo. BitMine Immersion Technologies ’ (BMNR) aggressive ETH buying strategy, holding nearly 1.95 million ETH by September, is driving ETH’s price higher, with a 21% monthly rally.

’ (BMNR) aggressive ETH buying strategy, holding nearly 1.95 million ETH by September, is driving ETH’s price higher, with a 21% monthly rally. Competitors like SharpLink Gaming and The Ether Machine are also accumulating ETH, intensifying competition and fueling speculation of a supply squeeze.

and are also accumulating ETH, intensifying competition and fueling speculation of a supply squeeze. Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Ethereum Emerges as Wall Street’s Crypto Darling

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has earned the moniker “Wall Street Token” from prominent money manager Jan Van Eck, CEO of Van Eck Funds, in a recent Fox Business interview. The cryptocurrency is witnessing surging inflows while Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) faces capital outflows. This shift underscores Ethereum’s growing appeal among institutional investors, with its robust blockchain infrastructure and staking yields drawing significant attention.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMEX:BMNR) is at the forefront of this trend, aggressively accumulating ETH to bolster its treasury, pushing its holdings to nearly 1.95 million ETH by early September, valued at $8.69 billion. This buying spree has contributed to ETH’s 21% monthly price rally, outpacing the broader crypto market.

However, BitMine isn’t alone — competitors like SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and The Ether Machine are also ramping up ETH acquisitions, intensifying the race to secure a significant portion of Ethereum’s supply and fueling speculation of a potential supply squeeze.

BitMine’s Relentless Ethereum Accumulation

BitMine’s latest move in its ambitious Ethereum strategy saw the company acquire an additional 80,325 ETH, valued at $358 million, from major crypto players Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) and FalconX. This purchase included 14,665 ETH from Galaxy Digital ($65 million) and 65,000 ETH from FalconX ($293 million).

The acquisition follows a week where BitMine added 153,075 ETH worth $668 million, bringing its total holdings to 1,947,299 ETH — approximately 1.55% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. This aggressive buying reflects BitMine’s goal to control 5% of ETH’s total supply, a target that could reshape market dynamics.

By late August, BitMine’s treasury already stood at 1.87 million ETH, dwarfing SharpLink’s 837,230 ETH. The company’s strategy, backed by Wall Street heavyweights like Cathie Wood and Peter Thiel, signals strong confidence in Ethereum’s long-term value despite recent market volatility.





Tom Lee’s Bold Vision for Ethereum’s Future

Fundstrat Capital’s Tom Lee, also BitMine’s chairman, has made waves with his bullish outlook on Ethereum, predicting a potential price of $62,000 per token. In a recent presentation, Lee leveraged historical price patterns and the ETH/BTC ratio to support his forecast.

He highlighted Ethereum’s prolonged consolidation since 2018, referencing Wyckoff’s methodology: “The bigger the base, the bigger the breakout.” Lee pointed to Ethereum’s 2020–2021 surge from $90 to $4,866 as evidence of its breakout potential. He also emphasized Ethereum’s role as a financial infrastructure, likening its current adoption phase to Bitcoin’s in 2017.

Lee’s optimism aligns with BitMine’s strategy, as he argues Ethereum’s underappreciation by institutions presents a unique opportunity. If Ethereum reaches even a fraction of Lee’s projection, BitMine’s massive ETH treasury could yield significant returns, though market pullbacks remain a concern.

The Market Impact of a Competitive Landscape

BitMine’s dominance in ETH accumulation faces competition from firms like SharpLink, which added 39,000 ETH in late August and early September; The Ether Machine, another player scaling up its Ethereum holdings; and ETHZilla.

These moves signal a broader institutional shift toward Ethereum, driven by its staking capabilities and Layer-2 advancements that reduce transaction costs and boost network capacity. However, analysts warn that ETH’s price faces risks from potential forced selling by large holders or shifts in market sentiment, particularly in late summer or September, which historically see pullbacks.

Despite these concerns, Ethereum’s ability to approach and hold above higher price levels is seen as critical for sustaining its upward momentum, with BitMine’s purchases providing a bullish catalyst. The company’s strategy not only pressures ETH’s supply but also underscores its growing role in institutional portfolios.

Key Takeaway

BitMine’s stock surged 5.6% yesterday, fueled by news of its latest $358 million ETH purchase and optimism surrounding Ethereum’s price trajectory (shares are down by a similar percentage in morning trading today, however). Despite this, BMNR remains 72% below its July 2025 peak, when its Ethereum strategy first gained traction.

However, the stock has climbed 44% over the past month, reflecting investor enthusiasm for BitMine’s aggressive ETH accumulation. If Tom Lee’s $62,000 ETH prediction materializes — or even approaches that level — BMNR’s stock could see substantial gains, given its massive 1.95 million ETH treasury. Yet, investors should remain cautious, as analysts highlight risks of sharp pullbacks due to market volatility or forced liquidations.

BitMine’s bold bet on Ethereum positions it as a high-risk, high-reward player in the crypto space, with its stock’s trajectory closely tied to ETH’s performance.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Choose Your Fit Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Get started today! (sponsor)