Forget $10 -- When Will XRP Hit $5? 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: XRP (XRP), designed by Ripple Labs , facilitates fast, low-cost cross-border payments, distinguishing it from Bitcoin and Ethereum .

(XRP), designed by , facilitates fast, low-cost cross-border payments, distinguishing it from and . Spot XRP ETF delays, tied to SEC regulatory sluggishness, hinder short-term price growth despite a favorable outlook.

XRP’s recent price bounce reflects market optimism over macroeconomic tailwinds, but the path forward will be slower than what many hope.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

The Bridge for Global Finance

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), created by Ripple Labs, is a cryptocurrency designed to streamline cross-border payments, offering a faster and cheaper alternative to traditional systems like SWIFT.

Unlike Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), which serves as a decentralized store of value, or Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), focused on smart contracts, XRP’s primary function is to act as a bridge currency for financial institutions. Operating on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized blockchain, XRP enables transactions to settle in 3 to 5 seconds with fees as low as $0.0002.

This efficiency has attracted partnerships with major players like Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), positioning XRP as a practical tool for global remittances, with $10.3 billion in recent daily trading volume.

While Bitcoin and Ethereum prioritize decentralization, XRP’s close ties to Ripple Labs spark debates about centralization, though its open-source ledger ensures no single entity controls it. This unique blend of institutional backing and blockchain technology sets XRP apart in the crypto ecosystem.

A Roadblock or Opportunity in ETF Delays?

A key factor influencing XRP’s current price trajectory is the delay in approving spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Despite previous high expectations that suggested a 95% approval chance by October, the Securities and Exchange Commission postponed making any decision until then.

The days, though, are not solely related to XRP. Other ETF projects, including those for Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC), and a Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) ETF, have also been swept up by the delays.

Still, the recent appointment of crypto advocate Paul Atkins as SEC chair invites optimism, even though not every proposal will get the agency’s seal of approval. Additional procedural delays could also push spot ETF approvals to later in the year.

Yet these ETFs are critical, as they could unlock billions in institutional investment, mirroring Bitcoin’s surge after ETFs were approved for it. However, until further clarity emerges, investor caution is going to cap XRP’s short-term gains.

Getting a Bounce

On Friday, XRP saw a trough-to-peak bounce of 10.7%, driven by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s comments indicating interest rate cuts were coming in September. It changed the narrative from a risk-off environment that pushed investors away from risky assets, to one embracing risk-on trades again, helping push the crypto market higher.

Ripple, though, is preparing for mainstream acceptance. Partnerships in Japan and Latin America, for example, leveraging its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service, reinforce XRP’s utility, laying the groundwork for future growth beyond any near-term macro events.

Despite this, XRP has had trouble remaining above $3, making hopes for a $5 price — let alone $10 — seem distant.

The Path to New Heights

XRP’s growth hinges on institutional adoption and regulatory breakthroughs. Ripple’s expanding network, including over 70 countries and partnerships with SBI Holdings, positions XRP to capture a slice of the $7.5 trillion daily remittance market.

The potential approval of spot XRP ETFs could drive demand, but competition from stablecoins like USDC (CRYPTO:USDC) and SWIFT’s blockchain initiatives poses risks. Yet some analysts project XRP could break through the $5 threshold if banking integration accelerates, and Standard Chartered has a bold $12.50 target by 2028, based on the assumption XRP becomes a tokenization hub. Yet its smaller developer ecosystem could limit scalability compared to Ethereum.

Key Takeaway

XRP could hit $5 by mid-2026 if spot ETF approvals materialize later this year, which should boost institutional inflows, but a lot of that expectation is already baked into its $3 price. Ripple’s growing banking partnerships and RLUSD adoption, though, could drive demand, while further regulatory delays or stablecoin competition could push the timeline for hitting $5 further out — possibly into 2027.

There is also the matter of Ripple working within the existing global banking framework, whereas much of the demand for crypto is based on decentralization. Crypto traders might not fully buy into XRP’s thesis as they are not necessarily XRP’s target market.

Instead, investors need to have realistic expectations. Forget hopes for $10 near term and focus on a more attainable valuation. XRP looks like it has legs for long-term growth, but it is likely to come at a slower pace than what many crypto traders seem accustomed to. A $5 price is within reach, and quite likely within the next year, but patience may be required.

Most People Don’t Realize How Cheap Money Is Right Now (sponsor) Millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now