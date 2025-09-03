Live: Will GitLab Finally Breakout After Tonight's Earnings Release? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points GitLab projected to grow revenue 24.4% YoY in Q2, reaching $227.2M amid accelerating Duo and Ultimate adoption.

EPS expected to rise to $0.16 from $0.15 YoY, but margin signals will matter more than the headline print.

AI-native features like Duo Workflow and Amazon Q integration could drive long-term seat expansion across enterprise.

Live Updates Live Coverage

GitLab (Nasdaq: GTLB) reports Q2 FY2026 earnings after the close, with consensus calling for 24.4% revenue growth and modest EPS expansion. Despite a solid Q1 beat on EPS (+13.33%), the stock dipped on light top-line upside and cautious commentary around lower-tier customer churn.

Still, GitLab remains an early leader in DevSecOps with integrated AI. Adoption of its Duo platform — including new Workflow agentic tools — is driving seat expansion and productivity gains across the enterprise.

What to Expect When GitLab Reports

Metric Q2 FY26 (Jul 2025) FY2026 (CY) FY2027 (CY) EPS (Normalized) $0.16 $0.75 $0.92 Revenue $227.2M $942.91M $1.15B EPS YoY Growth +6.7% +1.35% +22.7% Revenue YoY Growth +24.4% +24.2% +21.8%

EPS range: $0.16 – $0.19

Revenue range: $226.35M – $234.2M

Key Areas to Watch

1. Duo Workflow Beta and Productivity Impact

GitLab is rolling out “Workflow,” its agentic AI beta, designed to streamline code review, test generation, and pipeline execution. Private preview users reported 35% faster test authoring and 25% faster analysis. Management sees Duo as a long-term monetization engine across tiers.

2. Ultimate Tier Penetration

GitLab’s highest-priced tier now accounts for 52% of total ARR, with 8 of the top 10 Q1 deals including Ultimate. Investors will watch whether this premium adoption continues even as price sensitivity rises at the low end.

3. Mid-Market & SMB Churn Trends

Management flagged increasing churn in $5K–$20K ARR cohorts and slower logo growth, especially among smaller customers. Seat expansion in enterprise may offset this, but net retention needs to stabilize.

4. Strategic Partnerships & AI GTM

GitLab is partnering with AWS to integrate Amazon Q agents into its DevSecOps platform. Launch activities around AWS Global Summits may accelerate Duo and Ultimate adoption in the enterprise.

5. Cash Flow & Profitability

GitLab posted a record 49% adjusted free cash flow margin in Q1. While some seasonality is expected, the Street will look for signs that GitLab can maintain mid-30s+ FCF margins alongside growth.

