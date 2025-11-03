Live: Palantir Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Palantir’s U.S. commercial engine is compounding fast with 93% year over year growth.

AIP is becoming core infrastructure as customers re-platform for faster deployment and measurable ROI

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) reports after the close. The setup is clear. The company exited last quarter with its first billion-dollar quarter and a Rule of 40 score of 94, reflecting powerful growth paired with expanding profitability. Momentum is concentrated in the United States where commercial demand for Palantir’s AIP platform is inflecting and government programs continue to scale. Management raised full-year revenue guidance and highlighted unprecedented bookings across both segments, setting a high bar into tonight’s print.

Estimates Snapshot

Q3 FY2025 Revenue: $1.09 billion

Q3 FY2025 EPS (Normalized): $0.17

Q4 FY2025 Revenue: $1.18 billion

Q4 FY2025 EPS (Normalized): $0.19

FY2025 Revenue: $4.17 billion

FY2025 EPS: $0.65

FY2026 Revenue: $5.63 billion

FY2026 EPS: $0.85

Q2 FY2025 revenue $1.0037 billion vs. $939.65 million estimate and normalized EPS $0.16 vs. $0.14. That was a +6.82% revenue surprise and +14.29% EPS surprise.

